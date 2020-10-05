AAA Smart Home Launches New Home Security Self-Install Kit in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- By 2024, 41.1 million U.S. households will use at least one home security application, according to Statista Digital Marketing Outlook. To address this growing market, AAA Smart Home, powered by AAA Nevada, unveils three new easy-to-install smart home security systems.

"For over a century, AAA has been a leader in safety and service on the road, and now we are extending that commitment to the home," said Mike Hetke, President & CEO of AAA Smart Home. "In addition to our full-service, professionally installed solutions, we see a great opportunity to improve the options available in the DIY marketplace. You shouldn't have to sacrifice professional quality with a self-installed solution."



AAA Smart Home provides professional home security with 24/7 monitoring along with a remote concierge install process. Systems are pre-configured and tested before shipping to customers, minimizing setup and configuration time. Self-install kits come with quick start guides, installation manuals and digital resources. If a homeowner needs help during the installation process, a remote security professional will walk them through the setup process through a video platform.



AAA Smart Home key features include:

Professional monitoring at the AAA Smart Home emergency dispatch center, with multiple backup centers and systems to ensure monitoring service reliability.

Strict cyber-security standards, including advanced control panel with military-grade encryption, bluetooth disarming and built-in camera and glass break sensor for added security.

Mobile app that allows the system to be armed and disarmed remotely as well as real-time alerts, video and automation integration.

"People want to feel safe in their own homes, and know their homes are secure when they leave," Hetke said. "Whether you're looking to automate certain tasks or improve overall home safety, AAA Smart Home offers a fully customizable premium-grade solution at an affordable price."

Monitoring plans are flexible, starting at $19.99 per month for basic monitoring, which includes 24/7 professional monitoring, real time notifications, and Siri, Alexa and Google Voice integration. Smart monitoring starts at $29.99 per month and includes video analytics and cloud storage, live streaming video, two-way audio and smart home automation. Unlike other home security providers, there are no long-term monitoring contracts and no cancellation fees.



For more information on home safety and security the AAA way, visit AAA Smart Home online.



About AAA Nevada

AAA has a proud history of serving Members for over 100 years. AAA is on a mission to create Members for life by unleashing the innovative spirit of 4,000 employees representing 6 million Members across Northern California, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, Montana, Wyoming and Alaska. In addition to legendary roadside assistance, AAA offers home, auto and life insurance, travel and home security services. According to Via Magazine's Smart Guide, being a AAA Member can save you more than $1,200 a year. Learn more at AAA.com.

SOURCE AAA Nevada

Related Links

https://smarthome.calstate.aaa.com

