AABB - Asia Metals Inc. Assay Results Continue to Confirm High Grade Gold Mineralization

Asia Broadband Inc.

Feb 04, 2020, 12:28 ET

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., today announced further results of the Phase II Drill Program being conducted in close proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico. The third drilling stage of the Phase II Program was completed in January 2020 on the Company's concessions in the La Coloradas area and consisted of 11 holes to an average depth of 468 meters (m) and 5,148 (m) in total were drilled. The focal point of the results were high grade gold mineralization intersections in multiple drill holes. The most prominent gold value intersections were 4.1 meters (m) graded at 13.2 grams per ton (g/t), 4.9 meters (m) graded at 12.0 grams per ton (g/t) and 5.9 meters (m) graded at 10.8 grams per ton (g/t).

Asia Metals Inc.  -  Phase II Drilling Program Data Feb. 2020  -  La Coloradas







Hole ID

Hole  (m)

Start (m)

End (m)

Width (m)

AU (g/t)

AG (g/t)







LC2019AM-XXXV

481

244

252

7.4

9.03

1.02


359

365

5.9

5.14

1.19

LC2019AM-XXXVI

512

237

246

8.3

7.67

0.92


321

331

9.6

3.59

1.08


436

449

12.7

1.76

1.14

LC2019AM-XXXVII

497

289

294

4.1

13.21

0.89


365

376

10.2

1.67

1.13


438

448

9.4

1.05

0.66

LC2019AM-XXXVIII

473

284

290

5.8

6.73

0.92


351

367

15.4

2.98

1.21


417

427

9.1

1.22

1.09

LC2019AM-XXXIX

466

304

313

8.6

5.57

1.63


379

391

11.4

3.81

1.14

LC2019AM-XL

490

314

327

4.9

12.02

0.74


346

351

12.3

2.86

1.57


398

411

7.2

1.63

1.01

LC2019AM-XLI

374

-

-

-

IR*

IR*

LC2019AM-XLII

459

279

285

5.1

3.26

1.25


332

341

8.8

7.45

1.07

LC2019AM-XLIII

501

292

304

11.4

2.77

0.99


349

355

5.9

10.85

0.79


438

442

3.7

1.19

0.97

LC2020AM-XLIV

413

-

-

-

IR*

IR*

LC2020AM-XLV

482

286

304

17.3

2.74

1.16


331

342

10.8

5.31

1.39







* Please note that the IR in data table above represents an Insignificant Result

As the Company continues accelerating its mining operations expansion activities in 2020, the $4M Phase II Exploration and Development Program is ongoing and the fourth stage drill results are anticipated to be available late in the first quarter. The 20,000 (m) drilling campaign is targeting areas in extended proximity to the Company's mine in Guerrero, Mexico, to further delineate the known historical and new gold vein structures. 

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC : AABB), through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Guerrero, Mexico, to our client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of Asia Broadband and differentiates the Company to its shareholders.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com 
Website: www.asiametalsinc.com 
Phone: +1-702-866-9054
Cervitude Intelligent Relations
Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

