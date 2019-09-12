LAS VEGAS, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB), today released a research analyst report published by Goldman Small Cap Research. AABB is not a cannabis sector company, but it has reported over $2 million in gross profit through the first six months of 2019 and is anticipating achieving $6 million in gross profit through the end of 2019. Asia Broadband Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary Asia Metals Inc., is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets with a particular focus on Gold. AABB has recently begun expanding an existing shallow gold vein operation. As Goldman considers AABB's current $0.01 PPS to be an "absurdly low valuation," AABB management is herein attempting to get the attention of cannabis OTC market investors and have them consider adding AABB Gold to their portfolio of MJ Gold stock. The research report published today speculates that AABB can support a $0.24 PPS over the next twelve months based on peer valuations and reach a $0.09 PPS over the next 4 to 6 months. AABB closed yesterday at $0.011.

Investment Highlights:

Generates meaningful revenue growing organically and through acquisitions.

Poised to emerge as one of industry's fastest growing junior resource companies.

Mgmt seeks to replicate its current model with 2 new acquisitions by year-end.

Emphasis on shallow mines with a history of production and known vein structures.

Existing s ales networks in Asia where it sells physical supply to accommodate a strong appetite for its product, thus generating major gross profit (revenue).

ales networks in where it sells physical supply to accommodate a strong appetite for its product, thus generating major gross profit (revenue). High operating and net profit margins.

High cash/low debt position.

Forecasting $6M in gross profit in 2019 and we could see a 4x – 5x rise in 2020

To review the full AABB Research Analyst Report visit Goldman Small Cap Research.

Forward-Looking Statements are contained in this press release within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Asia Broadband Inc.'s (the "Company") expected current beliefs about the Company's business, which are subject to uncertainty and change. The operations and results of the Company could materially differ from what is expressed or implied by the statements made above when industry, regulatory, market and competitive circumstances change. Further information about these risks can be found in the annual and quarterly disclosures the Company has published on the OTC Markets website. The Company is under no obligation to update or alter its forward-looking statements as future circumstances, events and information may change.

Contact the Company at:

Email: ir@asiabroadbandinc.com

Website: www.asiametalsinc.com

Phone: 702-866-9054

Cervitude Intelligent Relations

Nicholas Coriano

SOURCE Asia Broadband Inc.

Related Links

http://www.asiametalsinc.com

