AAC Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2018 Results

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Aug. 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 and reiterates its previously issued full year 2018 guidance.

Second Quarter 2018 Operational and Financial Highlights:



(All comparisons are to the comparable prior-year period, unless otherwise noted)

Total revenue increased 27% to $86.8 million on a comparable accounting basis (increased 11% as reported)

on a comparable accounting basis (increased 11% as reported) Average daily inpatient revenue (ADR) increased 12% to $841

Total average daily census (ADC) increased to 1,157 compared with 961

Outpatient visits increased 230% to 51,019

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders was $3.0 million , or $(0.12) per diluted common share

, or per diluted common share Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $14.8 million (see non-GAAP reconciliation herein)

(see non-GAAP reconciliation herein) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share was $0.09 (see non-GAAP reconciliation herein)

"We are pleased with the progress we have made this year as we continue to execute to plan and make strides in transforming our sales and marketing team, including opening a new admissions center and bringing on new senior leadership," said Michael Cartwright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of AAC Holdings, Inc. "Operations during the quarter remained very strong with the integration of AdCare going well and the continued improvements in cash collections. We remain focused on our sales and marketing efforts and feel confident we will meet our annual guidance with continued momentum entering into 2019."

Adoption of New Revenue Recognition Standard

In May 2014, the FASB issued Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606, "Revenue from Contracts with Customers" (ASC Topic 606), a replacement of Revenue Recognition ASC Topic 605. The Company adopted ASC Topic 606 on January 1, 2018 using the modified retrospective approach. Under ASC Topic 606, the provision for doubtful accounts, which historically was reported as an operating expense, is now reported as a direct reduction to revenue effective January 1, 2018. This change in presentation reduced revenues and operating expenses by the same amount and did not have an effect on net income or earnings per share. As the Company adopted ASC Topic 606 using the modified retrospective approach, prior year periods were not recast and as such, revenues as reported for those periods are not comparable to the current year presentation. For purposes of this release, we have applied our adoption of ASC Topic 606 to the prior year period. We believe this allows for an accurate comparison of prior period revenue. Where we have used language such as "less the provision for doubtful accounts," this indicates a comparison of periods that reflects our adoption of ASC Topic 606.





AdCare Acquisition

On March 1, 2018, AAC acquired AdCare, Inc. and its subsidiaries ("AdCare"). AdCare offers treatment for drug and alcohol addiction and includes, among other things, a 114-bed hospital and 5 outpatient centers in Massachusetts, as well as a 59-bed residential inpatient treatment center and 2 outpatient centers in Rhode Island. AdCare was purchased for total consideration of $85.0 million, subject to adjustments.

Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results

AAC breaks down its revenues between client related revenue and non-client related revenue. Client related revenue includes: (1) inpatient treatment facility services and related professional services; (2) outpatient facility services, related professional services and sober living services; and (3) client related diagnostic services, which includes point of care drug testing and client related diagnostic laboratory services. Non-client related revenue includes marketing and diagnostic services provided to third parties as well as addiction services provided to individuals in the criminal justice system.

Total revenue on a comparable accounting basis (i.e., less the provision for doubtful accounts) increased 27% to $86.8 million compared with $68.5 million in the same period in the prior year. Total revenue as reported increased 11%.

Inpatient treatment facility revenue, on a comparable accounting basis, increased 21% to $66.7 million compared with $55.1 million in the same period in the prior year. ADR increased 12% to $841 compared with $752 in the same period in the prior year.

Outpatient and sober living facility revenue, on a comparable accounting basis, increased 60% to $9.0 million compared with $5.6 million in the same period in the prior year. Average revenue per outpatient visit (ARV) decreased 56% to $177 compared with $403 in the same period in the prior year.

Client related diagnostic services revenue, on a comparable accounting basis, increased 39% to $7.5 million compared with $5.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Non-client related revenue, on a comparable accounting basis, increased 48% to $3.5 million compared with $2.4 million in the same period in the prior year.

Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders was $3.0 million, or $(0.12) per diluted common share, compared with $1.9 million, or $(0.08) per diluted common share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $14.8 million compared with $14.5 million for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders decreased to $2.2 million, or $0.09 per diluted common share, compared with $6.1 million, or $0.26 per diluted common share, for the same period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders and adjusted earnings per diluted common share are non-GAAP financial measures. Tables reconciling these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included at the end of this release.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flows

As of June 30, 2018, AAC Holdings' balance sheet reflected cash and cash equivalents of $11.4 million, net property and equipment of $168.4 million and total debt of $302.0 million, net of debt issuance costs of $9.4 million.

Cash flows provided by operations totaled $3.3 million and maintenance capital expenditures totaled $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2018.





2018 Outlook

AAC maintains its previously issued guidance as follows:

Full Year 2018 Guidance (in millions, except per share data) Total Revenues $325 - $340 Inpatient treatment facility revenue $262 - $266 Outpatient and sober living facility revenue $40 - $46 Client related diagnostic services revenue $12 - $15 Non-client related revenue $11 - $13 Adjusted EBITDA $68 - $72 Adjusted Earnings per Diluted Common Share $0.75 - $0.80

The Company now expects an annual effective tax rate of 20% to 22%, down from 24% to 26%, and diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding of approximately 24.5 million for the year.

This outlook above does not include the impact of any future acquisitions, transaction-related costs, litigation settlement or expenses related to legal defenses.

With respect to the "2018 Outlook" above, reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted earnings per diluted common share guidance to the closest corresponding GAAP measure on a forward-looking basis is not available without unreasonable efforts. This inability results from the inherent difficulty in forecasting generally and quantifying certain projected amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations. In particular, sufficient information is not available to calculate certain adjustments required for such reconciliations, including de novo start-up and other expense and acquisition-related expenses. We expect these adjustments may have a potentially significant impact on future GAAP financial results.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call and live audio webcast on Thursday, August 2, 2018, at 10:00 a.m. CT to further discuss these results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is 412-542-4144. A replay of the conference call will be available through August 9, 2018, by dialing 412-317-0088 and entering the replay access code, 10122876. The live audio webcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will also be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.americanaddictioncenters.org.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter.





Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this release. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "may," "potential," "predicts," "projects," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements may include information concerning AAC Holdings, Inc.'s (collectively with its subsidiaries; "AAC Holdings" or the "Company") possible or assumed future results of operations, including descriptions of the Company's revenue, profitability, outlook and overall business strategy. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results and performance to be materially different from the information contained in the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (i) our inability to effectively operate our facilities; (ii) our reliance on our sales and marketing program to continuously attract and enroll clients; (iii) a reduction in reimbursement rates (or failure to pay) by certain third-party payors for inpatient and outpatient services and point-of-care and definitive lab testing; (iv) our failure to successfully achieve growth through acquisitions and de novo projects; (v) the possibility that a governmental entity may prohibit, delay or refuse to grant approval for the consummation of an acquisition; (vi) our failure to achieve anticipated financial results from contemplated and prior acquisitions; (vii) a disruption in our ability to perform diagnostic laboratory services; (viii) maintaining compliance with applicable regulatory authorities, licensure and permits to operate our facilities and laboratories; (ix) a disruption in our business and reputational and economic risks associated with civil claims by various parties; (x) inability to meet the covenants in our loan documents or lack of borrowing capacity; (xi) our inability to effectively integrate acquired facilities; and (xii) general economic conditions, as well as other risks discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2018, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, we cannot assure you that the forward-looking statements in this release will prove to be accurate. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.







AAC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Revenues Client related revenue $ 83,293 $ 75,692 $ 159,216 $ 146,911 Non-client related revenue 3,468 2,350 6,018 4,170 Total revenues 86,761 78,042 165,234 151,081 Operating expenses Salaries, wages and benefits 46,850 34,508 86,934 71,280 Client related services 8,393 6,646 16,140 13,024 Provision for doubtful accounts 366 9,496 366 16,083 Advertising and marketing 2,584 3,266 5,183 7,041 Professional fees 4,950 3,039 8,600 5,681 Other operating expenses 12,194 8,199 22,782 16,988 Rentals and leases 2,563 1,849 4,679 3,734 Litigation settlement 244 — 3,035 — Depreciation and amortization 5,909 5,058 11,373 10,527 Acquisition-related expenses — 42 305 225 Total operating expenses 84,053 72,103 159,397 144,583 Income from operations 2,708 5,939 5,837 6,498 Interest expense, net 7,893 2,846 14,602 5,580 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,435 — 5,435 Other (income) expense, net (98) (6) (89) 28 Loss before income tax (benefit) expense (5,087) (2,336) (8,676) (4,545) Income tax (benefit) expense (84) 562 (1,578) (3) Net loss (5,003) (2,898) (7,098) (4,542) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling



interest 1,990 982 3,883 2,023 Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ (3,013) $ (1,916) $ (3,215) $ (2,519) Basic loss per common share $ (0.12) $ (0.08) $ (0.13) $ (0.11) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.12) $ (0.08) $ (0.13) $ (0.11) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 24,166,976 23,242,177 23,956,760 23,203,081 Diluted 24,166,976 23,242,177 23,956,760 23,203,081

AAC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) June 30 December 31, 2018 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 11,353 $ 13,818 Accounts receivable, net of allowances 97,362 94,096 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 4,638 4,022 Total current assets 113,353 111,936 Property and equipment, net 168,373 152,548 Goodwill 197,184 134,396 Intangible assets, net 13,201 8,829 Deferred tax assets, net 9,572 8,010 Other assets 11,069 12,556 Total assets $ 512,752 $ 428,275 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 6,613 $ 4,579 Accrued and other current liabilities 30,487 27,661 Accrued litigation — 23,607 Current portion of long-term debt 6,723 4,722 Total current liabilities 43,823 60,569 Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt issuance costs 295,322 196,451 Financing lease obligation, net of current portion 24,488 24,541 Other long-term liabilities 12,322 10,546 Total liabilities 375,955 292,107 Stockholders' equity 155,506 150,994 Noncontrolling interest (18,709) (14,826) Total stockholders' equity including noncontrolling interest 136,797 136,168 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 512,752 $ 428,275

AAC HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities: Net loss $ (7,098) $ (4,542) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by



operating activities: Provision for doubtful accounts 366 16,083 Depreciation and amortization 11,373 10,527 Equity compensation 2,159 4,189 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,435 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 34 — Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,357 364 Deferred income taxes (1,562) (582) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 724 (25,276) Prepaid expenses and other assets 1,475 690 Accounts payable (1,464) 1,286 Accrued and other current liabilities 457 932 Accrued litigation (23,300) (406) Other long-term liabilities (230) (311) Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities (15,709) 8,389 Cash flows used in investing activities: Purchase of property and equipment (11,196) (18,665) Acquisition of subsidiaries (65,185) — Net cash used in investing activities (76,381) (18,665) Cash flows provided by financing activities: Payments on 2015 Credit Facility and Deerfield Facility — (204,773) Proceeds from 2015 Credit Facility and Deerfield Facility,



net of deferred financing costs — 11,679 Payments on 2017 Credit Facility (3,448) — Proceeds from 2017 Credit Facility, net of deferred financing costs 94,286 211,494 Payments on capital leases and other (440) (400) Payments on AdCare Note (250) — Payment of employee taxes for net share settlement (523) (895) Net cash provided by financing activities 89,625 17,105 Net change in cash and cash equivalents (2,465) 6,829 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 13,818 3,964 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 11,353 $ 10,793

AAC HOLDINGS, INC. OPERATING METRICS Unaudited Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Operating Metrics: New admissions1 5,242 3,008 8,981 6,224 Average daily inpatient census2 872 805 823 804 Average daily sober living census3 285 156 270 155 Total average daily census 1,157 961 1,093 959 Average episode length (days)4 21 28 23 28 Average daily inpatient revenue5 $ 841 $ 752 $ 884 $ 696 Revenue per admission6 $ 15,890 $ 25,164 $ 17,728 $ 23,604 Outpatient visits7 51,019 15,463 81,332 32,013 Revenue per outpatient visit8 $ 177 $ 403 $ 214 $ 373 Client related diagnostic services9 9 % 10 % 6 % 16 % Inpatient bed count at end of period10 1,112 1,100 1,112 1,100 Effective inpatient bed count at end of



period11 1,108 957 1,108 957 Average effective inpatient bed utilization12 79 % 80 % 78 % 78 % 1 Represents total client admissions at our inpatient facilities for the periods presented. 2 Represents average daily client census at all of our inpatient facilities. 3 Represents average daily client census at our sober living facilities. 4 Average episode length is the consecutive number of days from admission to discharge that a client stays at an AAC inpatient facility and, when applicable, an AAC sober living facility. 5 Average daily inpatient revenue is calculated as total revenues from all of our inpatient facilities less provision for doubtful accounts during the period, divided by the product of the number of days in the period multiplied by average daily inpatient census. 6 Revenue per admission is calculated by dividing total client related revenue, after the provision for doubtful accounts, by new admissions. 7 Represents the total number of outpatient visits at our standalone outpatient centers during the periods presented. 8 Revenue per outpatient visit is calculated as total revenues from all of our standalone outpatient facilities, after the provision for doubtful accounts, divided by the number of outpatient visits during the period. 9 Client related diagnostic services revenue, as a percentage of client related revenue, includes point-of-care and client related diagnostic laboratory services. 10 Inpatient bed count at end of period includes all beds at inpatient facilities. 11 Effective bed count at end of period represents the number of beds for which our facilities are staffed based on planned census. 12 Average effective inpatient bed utilization represents average daily inpatient census divided by the average effective inpatient bed count during the applicable period.







AAC HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES Unaudited (Dollars in thousands) Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to Net Loss Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc.



common stockholders $ (3,013) $ (1,916) $ (3,215) $ (2,519) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Interest expense 7,893 2,846 14,602 5,580 Depreciation and amortization 5,909 5,058 11,373 10,527 Income tax benefit (84) 562 (1,578) (3) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling



interest (1,990) (982) (3,883) (2,023) Stock-based compensation and related tax



reimbursements 1,361 2,052 2,159 4,189 Litigation settlement and California matter



related expense 1,201 402 4,403 561 Acquisition-related expense 24 42 453 314 De novo start-up and other expense 382 928 640 4,282 Recruitment and retention expense 715 — 885 — Employee severance expense 384 46 1,295 789 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,435 — 5,435 Facility closure operating losses and expense 1,993 — 2,785 — Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,775 $ 14,473 $ 29,919 $ 27,132

Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders and adjusted diluted earnings per common share (herein collectively referred to as "Non-GAAP Disclosures") are "non-GAAP financial measures" as defined under the rules and regulations promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, each of which are defined below. Management believes the Non-GAAP Disclosures provide investors with additional meaningful financial information that should be considered when assessing our underlying business performance and trends. We believe the Non-GAAP Disclosures also enhance investors' ability to compare period-to-period financial results. The Non-GAAP Disclosures should not be considered as measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The items excluded from the Non-GAAP Disclosures are significant components in understanding and assessing our financial performance and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or other financial statement items presented in the condensed consolidated financial statements. Because the Non-GAAP Disclosures are not measures determined in accordance with GAAP, the Non-GAAP Disclosures may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies.

Management defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders adjusted for interest expense, depreciation and amortization expense, income tax benefit, net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest, stock-based compensation and related tax reimbursements, litigation settlement and California matter related expense, acquisition-related expense (which includes professional services for accounting, legal, valuation services and licensing expenses), de novo start-up and other expenses, recruitment and retention expense, employee severance expense and facility closure operating losses and expense.







AAC HOLDINGS, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES Unaudited (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Reconciliation of Adjusted Net Income Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders to Net Loss Attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. Common Stockholders Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 June 30, 2018 June 30, 2017 Net loss attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc.



common stockholders $ (3,013) $ (1,916) $ (3,215) $ (2,519) Non-GAAP Adjustments: Litigation settlement and California matter



related expense 1,201 402 4,403 561 Acquisition-related expense 24 42 453 314 De novo start-up and other expense 382 928 640 4,282 Recruitment and retention expense 715 — 885 — Employee severance expense 384 46 1,295 789 Loss on extinguishment of debt — 5,435 — 5,435 Facility closure operating losses and expense 1,993 — 2,785 — Income tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 496 1,158 (1,903) — Adjusted net income attributable to AAC



Holdings, Inc. common stockholders $ 2,182 $ 6,095 $ 5,343 $ 8,862 Weighted-average common shares outstanding -



diluted 24,166,976 23,242,177 23,956,760 23,203,081 GAAP diluted loss per common share $ (0.12) $ (0.08) $ (0.13) $ (0.11) Adjusted earnings per diluted common share $ 0.09 $ 0.26 $ 0.22 $ 0.38

Management defines adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders as net income (loss) attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders adjusted for litigation settlement and California matter related expense, acquisition-related expense (which includes professional services for accounting, legal, valuation services and licensing expenses), de novo start-up and other expenses, recruitment and retention expense, employee severance expense, facility closure operating losses and expense and the income tax effect of the non-GAAP adjustments at the then applicable effective tax rate.

Adjusted diluted earnings per common share represents diluted earnings per common share calculated using adjusted net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders as opposed to net income attributable to AAC Holdings, Inc. common stockholders.

SOURCE AAC Holdings, Inc.

Related Links

https://americanaddictioncenters.org

