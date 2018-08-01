AAC Holdings Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AAC) today announced details for the release of its results for the third quarter of 2018.

The Company plans to issue its earnings release before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6, 2018, and will host a conference call and live webcast on the same day at 8:00 a.m. CT to discuss business highlights and financial performance for the period. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is 1-877-224-7960 or, for international callers, 1-412-542-4144. A replay of the conference call will be available through November 13, 2018, by dialing 1-877-344-7529 and entering the replay access code, 10126088.

The live webcast of the Company's quarterly conference call will be available online in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.americanaddictioncenters.org, and the online replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the call.

About American Addiction Centers

American Addiction Centers is a leading provider of inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment services. We treat clients who are struggling with drug addiction, alcohol addiction, and co-occurring mental/behavioral health issues. We currently operate substance abuse treatment facilities located throughout the United States. These facilities are focused on delivering effective clinical care and treatment solutions. For more information, please find us at AmericanAddictionCenters.org or follow us on Twitter @AAC_Tweet.

