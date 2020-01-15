AACC CEO Janet B. Kreizman to Retire in the Second Quarter of 2020

WASHINGTON, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC today announced that its CEO, Janet B. Kreizman, will retire in the second quarter of 2020. "For the past 7 years, Janet has been a strategic leader for the organization, strengthening the association's position as the leading voice and hub for laboratory medicine professionals dedicated to advancing quality patient care and improved health outcomes," said AACC President Dr. Carmen L. Wiley.

Under her leadership, the association built an influential, proactive advocacy program and has achieved significant policy victories, including report language supporting the improvement of pediatric reference intervals, the incorporation of major provisions of the LAB Act, and dedicated yearly funding for critical harmonization efforts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. AACC also expanded its collaborative advocacy during Kreizman's tenure, thereby extending its influence to help repeal the medical device tax and reauthorize federal newborn screening programs.

Two important milestones reached under Kreizman's direction were the creation of a first-of-its-kind point-of-care testing professional certification and the launch of the association's second peer-reviewed journal. Additionally, AACC significantly expanded its global presence under Kreizman, with the expansion of the organization's Global Lab Quality Initiative into new areas of the world as well as with the establishment of AACC's newest international conference and expo, AACC Middle East. Fortifying the strong volunteer force, including a complete restructuring of AACC's governance framework, has increased opportunities for member involvement and strengthened AACC's leadership capacity to achieve the association's strategic priorities.

"Thanks to Janet's leadership, AACC is poised for an ambitious course and the Board of Directors is excited to move forward towards fulfilling the objectives of our new strategic plan. We will miss Janet's strategic expertise and counsel, unique insights, and signature sense of humor. We wish her well in her new chapter and thank her for her many contributions to AACC."

AACC's Board of Directors is now organizing the search process for a new CEO; more details will be announced in the coming months.

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

