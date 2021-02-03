AACC Sells Its Patient Health Website, Lab Tests Online, to Digital Health Company OneCare Media

WASHINGTON, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC is pleased to announce that, as of January 22, it has sold Lab Tests Online—an award-winning public resource on laboratory testing—to the digital health company OneCare Media. With this transition, Lab Tests Online will continue its epic growth and move to the next level of patient health advocacy by coordinating with and expanding upon OneCare Media's existing brands.

Clinical laboratory tests provide essential answers to clinicians so that patients get accurate diagnoses and effective treatment, whether it's for a routine illness like strep throat or more serious conditions such as diabetes or cancer. In Lab Tests Online's nearly 20 years of existence, the site has helped more than 470 million people to better understand these tests, empowering patients and their families to make informed medical decisions. This new agreement with OneCare Media will enable Lab Tests Online to expand its scope and reach an even broader universe of consumers about the important lab tests upon which they depend.

OneCare Media's existing brands include Testing.com, SleepFoundation.org, OnlineDoctor.com, and OnlineTherapy.com, among other health sites. As with these other health information resources, OneCare will rely upon an expert advisory board to ensure that Lab Tests Online's content continues to be science-based, accurate, and reflective of current data and findings. As part of the sales agreement, OneCare has therefore committed to having no less than a third of the site's successor Editorial Advisory Board consist of AACC members, who are laboratory professionals and leaders in the field.

"Lab Tests Online is a critical resource for patients, caregivers, and medical professionals seeking to understand the many lab tests that are an integral part of healthcare," said AACC President Dr. David G. Grenache. "This site is one of AACC's proudest accomplishments and we are thrilled that OneCare Media has chosen to invest in its mission of health advocacy. We look forward to watching Lab Tests Online reach new heights under OneCare's guidance."

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 50,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org.

