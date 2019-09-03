AACE Announces Diabetes Preparation Resources for Patients in the Path of Hurricane Dorian

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) today highlighted a package of diabetes preparation resources for diabetes patients in areas affected by Hurricane Dorian.

"Advanced preparation is key to managing diabetes during emergencies," said Dr. Sandra Weber, president of AACE. "Facing a natural disaster unprepared can be potentially life-threatening to a person with diabetes."

If you, your patients or loved ones are at risk, the immediate first step is to prepare a diabetes emergency kit in case of evacuation. To download a diabetes emergency plan checklist and learn how to prepare an emergency kit, please visit mydiabetesemergencyplan.com.

For more information and resources to help diabetes patients through emergency situations, visit the Diabetes Disaster Response Coalition (DDRC) website at diabetesdisasterresponse.org.

Because a State of Emergency has been declared in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, patients can get 30-day refills of certain medications: the "refill too soon" restrictions on prescriptions are waived in this circumstance.

Health Care Professionals: During a disaster, health care professionals should call the emergency diabetes supply hotline 314-INSULIN (314-467-8546) if there are diabetes supply shortages in the community. This hotline is for Health Care Professionals only.

Visit http://mydiabetesemergencyplan.com/ to access resources and learn more.

