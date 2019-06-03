Aadil Zaman of Wall Street Alliance Group Delivers a PEER Talk at the Securities America 2019 Seattle National Conference

NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PEER Talks are TED Talks for Securities America where top advisors are invited to share their insights. These talks link personal experience of successful advisors to big ideas. At the Seattle National Conference, Aadil Zaman, will be delivering a PEER Talk during which he will discuss how he and his partner, Syed Nishat, both first generation immigrants built a thriving financial services practice.

"I am excited to be sharing the journey of my business partner, Syed Nishat and I to set up a successful financial services practice," says Aadil.

Wall Street Alliance Group

