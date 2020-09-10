AAFA Announces 2020 American Image Awards Virtual Gala: Hosted By CNN's Brooke Baldwin

WASHINGTON, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) revealed the final format and line-up for the 2020 American Image Awards. This year's event will be taking place as a star-studded virtual gala on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 4:00 PM to 5:15 PM, EDT. The program was rescheduled (from April) and reimagined in the wake of the pandemic.

The stellar slate of five honorees will be awarded for their outstanding leadership, vision, and achievements in the fashion industry. The American Image Awards benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Foundation as it advances design and manufacturing innovation through mentorships and business grants. Owned and operated by AAFA for more than 40 years, the American Image Awards has been honoring those who have exemplified leadership, excellence, and outstanding achievement in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industry - including design, manufacturing, and retail. The stellar slate of five honorees will be awarded for their outstanding leadership, vision, and achievements in the fashion industry. The American Image Awards benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Foundation as it advances design and manufacturing innovation through mentorships and business grants. (PRNewsfoto/AAFA American Image Awards) Owned and operated by AAFA for more than 40 years, the American Image Awards has been honoring those who have exemplified leadership, excellence, and outstanding achievement in all sectors of the apparel and footwear industry - including design, manufacturing, and retail. (PRNewsfoto/AAFA American Image Awards)

The stellar slate of five honorees will be awarded for their outstanding leadership, vision, and achievements in the fashion industry. The American Image Awards benefits the Council of Fashion Designers of America's Foundation as it advances design and manufacturing innovation through mentorships and business grants.

The honoree slate: Kenneth Cole – Person of the Year; Ralph Lauren Corporation – Company of the Year; Brandon Maxwell – Designer of the Year; Alibaba Group – Retail Innovator of the Year; Bravo/Project Runway – Fashion Maverick. Emceed by Brooke Baldwin, journalist and CNN anchor.

"The American Image Awards is about celebrating the future of the fashion industry and highlighting the exceptional work of those that are leading the way," said Steve Lamar, president and CEO of AAFA. "No one could have predicted the impact COVID-19 would have on our world, our industry, or our daily lives, but this industry is proving its resilience. The future of fashion is bright, and our partnership with CFDA's Foundation is helping to ensure it. We are incredibly excited to shine a spotlight on this year's exemplary slate of honorees, and to celebrate in a truly unique way this year."

The 2020 American Image Awards will be emceed by award-winning journalist and CNN Anchor Brooke Baldwin. In addition to anchoring, Ms. Baldwin is regularly in the field to cover the biggest breaking stories in the U.S. and around the world. Ms. Baldwin will be joined by legendary, award-winning designer Jeffrey Banks. Mr. Banks will share a personal tribute to the late Isabel Toledo, who, along with her incredibly talented partner Ruben Toledo, designed the American Image Awards statuette.

"We appreciate the support the AAFA has given to the CFDA over the past four years," said Steven Kolb, president and CEO of the CFDA. "Our efforts to develop and operate impactful programming are directly strengthened through our relationship with the AAFA."

Additional information on the American Image Awards, including viewing tickets and virtual table sponsorships, can be found at www.americanimageawards.org.

To join the conversation on social media, use: #AmericanImageAwards.

About the American Apparel & Footwear Association:



The American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) is the national trade association representing apparel, footwear and other sewn products companies, and their suppliers, which compete in the global market. Representing more than 1,000 world famous name brands, we are the trusted public policy and political voice of the apparel and footwear industry, its management and shareholders, its nearly four million U.S. workers, and its contribution of more than $400 billion in annual U.S. retail sales. AAFA provides exclusive expertise in trade, brand protection, and supply chain & manufacturing to help our members navigate the complex regulatory environment and lower costs. Members gain unparalleled access to information and exclusive insights on regulation and policy, and premier opportunities for networking and collaboration.

For Additional Media Inquiries, Contact:

The Bromley Group

Karen Bromley

[email protected]

646.522.0864

SOURCE AAFA American Image Awards