AAFCPAs Acquires Scott A. Goffstein & Associates

BOSTON, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAFCPAs, a best-in-class CPA and consulting firm known for assurance, tax, accounting, wealth management, valuation, business process, and IT advisory solutions, today announced it has acquired Scott A. Goffstein & Associates, a 14-person CPA firm based in Waltham, MA.

The acquisition brings additional high-quality expertise to AAFCPAs and accelerates the firm's growth trajectory. The integration of the full Goffstein staff increases AAFCPAs' resources to include 34 partners and a total staff of 240. AAFCPAs will continue to maintain the Goffstein office, creating four locations: Boston, Westborough, Wellesley, and Waltham.

"We couldn't be more excited about being a part of the AAFCPAs quickly growing family," said Scott Goffstein, who will serve as Partner in his new role. "We share the team's passion, its high standards of service excellence, and we immediately recognized the value of joining the pre-eminent regional CPA and consulting firm in New England."

Founded in 1987, Scott A. Goffstein & Associates developed specializations in international tax, tax treaty issues, transfer pricing methodologies, intercompany transactions, although its work included the full spectrum of domestic tax, audit, and outsourced accounting disciplines.

With the increased focus on International Tax, AAFCPAs' Dave McManus will step in to provide strategic leadership to the firm's growing tax practice across all industries. Carla McCall will assume the sole responsibility for managing partner.

"This acquisition brings even greater depth to AAFCPAs' strengths as we serve diverse clients globally in nonprofit and commercial sectors – and just as important, the individuals we are welcoming are an outstanding cultural fit," said Carla McCall. "Our drive to innovate and grow will continue to flourish with the addition of the Goffstein team."

About AAFCPAs:

AAFCPAs is the premier CPA and consulting firm based in New England and considered an attractive alternative to national CPA firms by discerning clients who appreciate exceptional value. We provide audit, tax, accounting, and advisory solutions to nonprofit organizations, commercial companies, and wealthy individuals/estates. Since 1973, our sincere approach to business and service excellence has built a thriving 240+ member firm driven by an altruistic mission to improve the economic well-being and quality of life for all our constituents. AAFCPAs donates 10% of its net profits annually to nonprofit organizations. AAFCPAs is an independent member of PrimeGlobal, the fourth largest CPA firm association in the world.

