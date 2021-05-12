AAFP Celebrates Authorization of COVID-19 Vaccine for Children Ages 12 to 15

LEAWOOD, Kan., May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Statement attributable to:

Ada D. Stewart, MD

President

American Academy of Family Physicians

"This week marks an important milestone as the first COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization for children ages 12 to 15. The American Academy of Family Physicians is encouraged that adolescents can now receive this safe and effective vaccine, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

"As a primary source of child immunizations and other pediatric, child and adolescent primary care services, family physicians are well-equipped to counsel families on COVID-19 vaccines and eager to administer the vaccine to adolescents and adults. Nearly 90 percent of family physicians provide flu and other recommended vaccines to adolescents. The AAFP is encouraged by President Biden's intent to distribute vaccines directly to family medicine practices and we look forward to hearing more about the administration's plan for implementation. This is a welcome change, as recent survey data from the Kaiser Family Foundation suggests patients would prefer to receive the vaccine from their own physician.

"It is vital that children and adolescents be vaccinated against COVID-19, when eligible, in order to protect their own health, as well as that of their families and communities. We encourage our patients to speak with their family physician about how to get the vaccine and learn more about how getting vaccinated builds a community of immunity at familydoctor.org/vaccines.

"While vaccines are our most effective tool to combat COVID-19, it remains critical that we all continue to practice social distancing, mask wearing and frequent handwashing. Working together, we can end the pandemic and save lives."

Founded in 1947, the AAFP represents 133,500 physicians and medical students nationwide. It is the largest medical society devoted solely to primary care. Family physicians conduct approximately one in five office visits -- that's 192 million visits annually or 48 percent more than the next most visited medical specialty. Today, family physicians provide more care for America's underserved and rural populations than any other medical specialty. Family medicine's cornerstone is an ongoing, personal patient-physician relationship focused on integrated care. To learn more about the specialty of family medicine, the AAFP's positions on issues and clinical care, and for downloadable multi-media highlighting family medicine, visit www.aafp.org/media. For information about health care, health conditions and wellness, please visit the AAFP's award-winning consumer website, www.familydoctor.org.

