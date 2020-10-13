AAFP Names 2020-2021 Board of Directors

LEAWOOD, Kan., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Family Physicians held elections for its board of directors this week at its annual Congress of Delegates, the organization's governing body. Members of the board of directors advocate on behalf of family physicians and patients nationwide to inspire positive change in the U.S. health care system. The AAFP represents 136,700 physicians and medical students.

Ada D. Stewart , MD, FAAFP, is president. Stewart is a family physician with Cooperative Health, formerly Eau Claire Cooperative Health Centers, in Columbia, South Carolina , where she has practiced since 2012. She currently serves as lead provider and HIV specialist. From 2003 to 2012, Stewart served as chief medical officer and HIV specialist at the Richland Community Health Care Association in Eastover and Columbia, South Carolina . She began her career as a National Health Service Corps scholar, caring for underserved patients in rural South Carolina . She continues to work with underserved communities in both rural and urban settings. She is a preceptor for medical residents, medical students and nurse practitioners. In the aftermath of Sept. 11, 2001 , Stewart enlisted in the U.S. Army Reserves and has achieved the rank of Colonel.

, MD, FAAFP, is board chair. LeRoy is a family physician in , where he is the associate dean for student affairs and admission at Boonshoft School of Medicine. He is also an associate professor of family medicine. A lifelong Daytonian and public servant, LeRoy cares for the underserved as a staff physician at the East Dayton Health Center. He was the center's medical director from 1994 to 2008 and helped secure funding to remodel and expand the center and its services. LeRoy serves the community through Public Schools and Homeless Shelter. Sterling N. Ransone, Jr. , MD, FAAFP is president-elect. He is a third-generation family physician in Deltaville, Virginia , and has practiced rural medicine for more than 20 years. He currently serves as physician practice director at Riverside Fishing Bay Family Practice. He also serves as an assistant clinical professor of family medicine and population health at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond .

, MD, FAAFP, is speaker of the AAFP Congress of Delegates. Schwartzstein is a family physician at SSM/Health Dean Medical Group in South Central Wisconsin, where he has practiced for the past 30 years. He has more than 35 years of clinical experience and background in leadership, community service, public health, advocacy and education. He also serves as a clinical assistant professor at the and Public Health in , where he teaches both students and residents. Russell W. Kohl , MD, FAAFP, is vice speaker of the AAFP Congress of Delegates. Kohl is a family physician living in Stilwell, Kansas , and serves as chief medical officer with TMF Health Quality Institute, a Medicare quality improvement organization serving Oklahoma , Arkansas , Missouri , Texas , Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands . He also cares for patients at Whiteman Air Force Base as Senior Flight Surgeon and Commander with the 131st Medical Group. He previously served as chief medical officer of TransforMED, ran a full-scope solo practice in rural Oklahoma , and served as faculty at the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine.

is executive vice president and chief executive officer of the AAFP. Martin works with the AAFP Board of Directors on the mission, strategy and vision for the AAFP, and provides representation to other organizations, including those in the medical, public and private sectors. James A. Ellzy , MD, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. He is a family physician in Washington, D.C. , where he currently serves as the MHS GENESIS Clinical Functional Champion at the Defense Health Agency. In this role, he advises and assists Defense Health Agency leadership on all matters pertaining to the Department of Defense's new electronic health record (MHS GENESIS) as it applies to clinical policy and procedures. These duties include collaborating with the Veterans Health Administration. In addition, Ellzy serves as associate faculty at the Fort Belvoir Family Medicine Residency, where he teaches and maintains clinical practice.

, MD, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. He resides in , where he was raised and where he retired after 35 years on the faculty at Department of Family and Community Medicine. He also held an appointment in the Humanities Department and was active in teaching and advising students and residents. In addition, he served on curriculum committees, in admissions and pre-medical student programming, and as advisor to the Family Medicine Interest Group. Tochi Iroku-Malize , MD, MPH, MBA, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. She is a family physician in Long Island , New York . She serves as founding chair and professor of family medicine for the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra /Northwell in Hempstead and chair of family medicine for Northwell Health. She was previously the director of the family medicine residency program at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. She was active in the Association of Family Medicine Residency Directors, which presented the Silver Program Director Recognition Award to her in 2015.

, MD, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. Carroll is a family physician in . He is the founder, owner and medical director of Atembis LLC, an integrated medical-behavioral family medicine practice in . In addition to traditional payer patients, he cares for uninsured patients, those without a private or employer health plan, and those who are not eligible for federal or state insurance benefits by providing cost-conscientious care and arranging for diagnostic studies to be done at or near cost. Carroll's practice combines full-scope family medical care as well as full breadth behavioral care through a team-based approach. In addition, Carroll serves as chief medical officer of accountable care services for Change Healthcare. Steven P. Furr , MD, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. Furr is a family physician in Jackson, Alabama . He is the co-founder of Family Medical Clinic of Jackson , which also supports a small rural hospital and a local nursing home. Furr has cared for patients for more than 35 years, including providing obstetric care for more than 25 years. He is a certified medical director as well as a certified medical examiner. Furr is an adjunct assistant professor with the Department of Family Medicine at the University of South Alabama College of Medicine in Mobile . He also serves as adjunct assistant professor with the Department of Family, Internal and Rural Medicine at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, College of Community Health Sciences in Tuscaloosa .

, MD, MPH, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. Savoy is a family physician in . She is associate professor and chair of the Department of Family and Community Medicine at the Lewis Katz School of Medicine at and chief quality officer for Temple Faculty Physicians, Inc., in . She is also an attending physician at Hospital and Christiana Care Health System, where she previously served as medical director of family medicine. She also served as medical director for the Delaware Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services and as attending physician at the Pennsylvania Department of Health's STD clinic. Jennifer L. Brull , MD, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. She is a family physician in Plainville, Kansas . Brull has practiced family medicine in rural Kansas for 19 years. She is CEO and owner of Prairie Star Family Practice, PA in Plainville . In addition, she serves as regional medical director for five accountable care organizations of independent primary care practices located in Kansas , Oklahoma , Missouri , Colorado and Utah . She serves the Rooks County Health Center Surgical Clinics as medical director and operations manager, and formerly served 12 years as health officer for the Rooks County Health Department. She is also the Kansas Medical Director for VaxCare.

, MD, MBA, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. She is a family physician in . Campagnolo has practiced family medicine for 35 years, currently at Virtua-Primary Care of , part of Virtua Medical Group. She also serves Virtua Health, a 5-hospital health system in southern , as medical director and designated institutional official for graduate medical education. She oversees the accreditation and operations of five Virtua-sponsored residencies, as well as the training for more than 400 students, resident physicians and fellows from numerous affiliated regional academic medical centers each year. Todd D. Shaffer , MD, MBA, FAAFP, is a member of the board of directors. He is a family physician in Kansas City, Missouri . Shaffer has practiced family medicine for 29 years. Since 1995, he has served the University of Missouri—Kansas City School of Medicine as assistant professor, associate professor, and then professor of family medicine. He also served as family medicine residency program director from 2002 to 2017. Shaffer practices the full scope of family medicine through University Physicians Associates at Truman Medical Centers and the Lakewood Medical Pavilion.

, MD, is the new physician member of the board of directors. She is a family physician at Ascension St. Vincent's in , Florida. She serves as program faculty and obstetrics curriculum director at Ascension St. Vincent's , teaching residents and practicing full spectrum family medicine, including surgical obstetrics and women's care. The residency is recognized as a NCQA Level 2 Patient-Centered Medical Home and strongly supports the physician-led, team-based approach to caring for patients. Anna Askari , MD, MSBS, is the resident member of the board of directors. She is a third-year family medicine resident at the Eisenhower Health Family Medicine Residency Program in Rancho Mirage, California . Throughout her medical training, Askari has taken on leadership roles at the AAFP. She served as a medical student representative to the AAFP's delegation to the American Medical Association and as a medical student delegate to the AAFP Congress of Delegates. In 2018-2019, she served as resident chair of the AAFP National Conference of Medical Students and Residents.

