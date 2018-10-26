AAG Named 2018 Top Long Island Workplace

"Being recognized as a Top Workplace is testament to our company culture and the effort we've put into creating a positive environment," said Jim Montana, vice president of New York sales for AAG. "We want our employees to enjoy coming to work every day, while striving to be the best in the industry and helping as many seniors improve their retirement outcomes as possible."

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation and professional development. AAG's employee engagement program, ProjectInspire, hosts appreciation-based social events throughout the year. For the New York office that includes lunch time bingo, foosball tournaments, recreational sports teams, town halls, employee recognition lunches, summer family picnics and holiday parties.

Through the AAG Foundation, the organization also makes consistent community contributions by empowering employees with volunteer time off, supplying monetary donations, and hosting fundraising events. Volunteers from the AAG New York office recently participated in a community outreach event to supply hand-written greeting cards to local seniors.

For professional development, AAG has an in-house learning and development team, which oversees AAG's New Hire Orientation, Lead Empower Act Drive (LEAD) program, and AAG University, a continuing education program that offers training for office program suites, introductions to new products and industry and company updates.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions – including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services – that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement.

AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

For media inquiries, please contact: pr@aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS #9392, 3800 W. Chapman Avenue, Orange CA 92868

Contact:

Ryan Whittington

Rwhittington@aag.com

(657) 236-5220

SOURCE American Advisors Group

Related Links

http://www.aag.com

