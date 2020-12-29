AAG Named a Best Company for Women and a Best Company for Diversity by Comparably

"It is a tremendous honor to be recognized by our employees and by Comparably for these awards," said AAG Chief People Officer, Rebecca Pacillas. "We take enormous pride in being a company that values diversity, and these accolades represent the efforts that we have put forth to give all of our employees an equal opportunity to succeed."

Rankings for each company award were based on a combination of questions in 20 core culture metrics, from compensation and leadership to work environment and professional development opportunities (in yes/no, true/false, 1-10 scale, and multiple-choice formats). Answers provided a comprehensive and accurate look at what it's really like to work at each company for a person of color or a woman in the workplace.

To qualify for the Comparably Best Places to Work Awards, large companies with more than 500 employees, such as AAG, were required to have a minimum of 75 employee participants from their company. Final data from the awards was compiled from 10 million ratings spanning 60,000 North American companies.

AAG is committed to building its Caring, Driven, and Ethical culture through employee engagement, competitive compensation, and professional development. AAG's employee engagement program, Project Inspire, hosts appreciation-based social events throughout the year. For professional development, AAG has an in-house learning and development team, which oversees AAG's new hire orientation, Lead Empower Act Drive (LEAD) program, and AAG University, a continuing education program that offers training for office program suites, introductions to new products, and industry and company updates.

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including federally-insured Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages, and real estate services —designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

Comparably is a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding. Employees can access the platform's salary comparison tool, rate their companies and CEOs, and see what workplaces are really like through the lens of comprehensive and structured data based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, department, location, education, and company size. With nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 50,000 U.S. companies since its 2016 launch, Comparably has become one of the most trusted third-party sites for workplace culture and fastest growing SaaS solutions for employer branding.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612. AAG Residential Services, Inc., 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 950, Irvine, CA 92612. Real estate broker, California Department of Real Estate, License number 02039087. AAGRS is performing acts for which a real estate license is required.

