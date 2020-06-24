AAHRPP Awards Accreditation to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs today announced that it has awarded full accreditation to Western Michigan University Homer Stryker M.D. School of Medicine.

The medical school in Kalamazoo joins more than 600 organizations worldwide in adhering to AAHRPP's accreditation requirements—widely regarded as the gold standard for research protections.

"AAHRPP accreditation delivers a powerful message about the quality and commitment of a research organization. That makes a difference to potential research partners and to research participants, who want assurances that their safety comes first," AAHRPP President and CEO Elyse I. Summers said.

AAHRPP accreditation provides an independent, objective assessment of an organization's human research protection program. At times like these, when research is in the spotlight, that validation can offer an extra level of assurance to the research community and the public.

"It's heartening to know that AAHRPP-accredited organizations are on the front lines of the fight against COVID-19, adhering to the highest ethical standards as they work to find vaccines, treatments and cures for the virus," Summers said.

To earn AAHRPP accreditation, WMed demonstrated that the medical school has built extensive safeguards into every level of its research operation and adheres to high standards for research.

"We congratulate WMed and applaud them—and all our accredited organizations—for their commitment to research participants and their contributions to high-quality research and the advances it makes possible," Summers said.

AAHRPP has accredited research entities across the U.S. and in Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, India, Jordan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan and Thailand.

All major U.S. independent institutional review boards have earned AAHRPP accreditation. In addition, more than 70% of U.S. medical colleges and 85% of the top U.S. National Institutes of Health-funded academic medical centers are AAHRPP accredited or have begun the accreditation process.

About AAHRPP: A nonprofit organization, AAHRPP provides accreditation for organizations that conduct or review human research and can demonstrate that their protections exceed the safeguards required by the U.S. government. To learn more, visit www.aahrpp.org.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:

Michelle Feige, MSW, LCSW-C

Executive Vice President

[email protected]

(202) 783-1112

SOURCE Association for the Accreditation of Human Research Protection Programs

Related Links

http://aahrpp.org

