AAIHR adopts new ethics program to address U.S. nursing shortage

CINCINNATI, April 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) announces the launch of its revised code of ethics program, which aims to provide legal, ethical and socially responsible treatment of foreign-trained healthcare professionals, and ethical practices in the sourcing of foreign-trained healthcare professionals.

The U.S. nursing shortage has jeopardized patient access to qualified healthcare professionals in hospitals across the country. Foreign-trained nurses have proven to be an effective and valuable piece to the puzzle to expand the U.S. workforce and ensure quality patient care. Members of AAIHR collectively recruit nurses from international locations to work in U.S. healthcare organizations. Members credential foreign-born nurses and allied healthcare professionals to U.S. standards, sponsor their immigration petitions, and ensure their effective transition to living and working in the U.S.

"As the only trade association representing the international healthcare recruitment, we understand the importance of our leadership and advocacy role in the U.S. and abroad," said Shari Costantini, President of AAIHR. "Our members aspire to be an example for others in ethical, socially responsible, and professional practices for international recruitment. Our updated Code of Ethics and the forthcoming introduction of an independent review board to mediate ethics grievances are crucial steps in fulfilling this commitment."

The new code of ethics includes provisions for holding its members accountable—a process by which foreign-born nurses working in the U.S. can report unethical behavior safely and anonymously—the creation of an independent council of experts to assess ethical issues, and a process by which member organizations can be disciplined and issues corrected.

"Our members are committed to ensuring the foreign-trained healthcare professionals meet all of the requirements for U.S. licensure, credentialing and immigration, are supported through their transition to the U.S., have a safe place to live, a healthy and welcoming work environment, and are compensated appropriately with a contract that treats them fairly," said Bill DeVille, Ethics Chair for AAIHR. "The healthcare professional's engagement and commitment are also crucial to the process, and that is why we included ethical practices for the healthcare professional in the code of ethics."

Since AAIHR members collectively supply many foreign-born nurses to the U.S. healthcare system each year, AAIHR is uniquely positioned to educate recruitment organizations about and enforcing its comprehensive code of ethics. As a result, foreign-born nurses benefit along with the U.S. healthcare organizations that AAIHR members serve.

The new code is being launched in conjunction with the Annual World Health Care Congress (WHCC) in Washington, D.C. Details on the new ethics code and code of ethics governance are available on aaihr.org.

About AAIHR

The American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR) advocates for the industry and promotes the positive impact of foreign-educated healthcare professionals in the U.S. It ensures that its members adhere to ethical, socially responsible, and professional practices for international recruitment. AAIHR member organizations include staffing companies, attorneys, and healthcare organizations.

About World Health Care Congress

For more than 15 years, the World Health Care Congress (WHCC) continues to be the premier industry event empowering and connecting cross-sector leaders in health care transformation.

