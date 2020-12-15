AAIM Hires HR Leader to Oversee Expansion of Services in Mid-West Region

Gfell's primary responsibility will be to lead AAIM's HR consulting practice, which includes hiring and managing experienced HR professionals and overseeing AAIM's HR by the Hour business. HR by the Hour , a project-based temporary staffing solution, has been in high demand since the beginning of the pandemic. Gfell will also provide leadership development and training across AAIM's three major markets of Illinois, Missouri, and Indiana.

In addition, he will provide leadership and direction for AAIM's Wayfinder program, Recruiting, Benchmark Surveys, and Pre-Employment Assessment services.

"This is a critical role for us as we continue to expand our products and services into new markets," said Phil Brandt, President and CEO of AAIM. "We are excited to have someone with Kris' background and expertise join an already strong team so we can better serve the needs of our members – and position us for significant growth."

Prior to consulting and joining AAIM, Gfell had 14 years of progressive HR leadership in the automotive industry for a prominent Tier 1 supplier. During his tenure in a highly competitive environment, he was instrumental in implementing many successful leadership, process improvement, and employee engagement initiatives. Gfell's HR success is based on the philosophy of offering uncomplicated, people-oriented solutions to organizations who place a high value on human capital.

"I am excited to join an organization with such a rich history and tradition of helping employers become great places to work in the communities they serve," said Gfell. "I look forward to bringing the full scope of my human resource experience to build new relationships and support member success."

Gfell received his Bachelor's of Business Administration from Eastern Michigan University.

About AAIM Employer's Association (AAIM)

As an organization that has helped businesses hire, develop, and retain top talent over the past 120 years, AAIM serves as a model with applicable insights and well-defined processes. Today, nearly 1,600 companies, including members and non-members, representing 600,000 employees in three states, utilize AAIM services to manage and improve their people systems. Programs include integrated HR solutions, 24/7 HR hotline, compliance services, background checks, talent management, recruiting and onboarding, professional training and development, benchmark surveys, people processes, consulting services, HR by the Hour, employer best practices, employee communications, peer-to-peer roundtables, networking, and much more. More information is available at www.aaimea.org.

