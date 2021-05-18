AAJ Capital 2 Corp. Announces TUT Fitness Group's Four International Patents for its 'Stackable' Resistance Band Technology to Revolutionize Home Gyms

Quick-Swap TUT Plates™ Replace 150 Pounds of Weights with Just 32 Ounces of Resistance Bands; Technology Available for OEM License

Key Highlights:

TUT Fitness Group is granted four international patents (8 more pending) for resistance band technology used in its universal home gyms

Resistance band "plates" are calibrated to 2, 5, 10, 20 and 40 pound increments; quick-swap attachments allow users to change weight load in seconds

2 lbs (32 oz; 907 g) of resistance bands replace 150 pounds of metal weights; poised to revolutionize the $9.5 billion home gym market

TUT Fitness Group is showcasing its technology and OEM licensing opportunities at FIT Summit, during world health, fitness & wellness week currently ongoing

VANCOUVER, BC and RAFFLES CITY CONVENTION CENTRE, Singapore, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AAJ Capital 2 Corp. (TSXV: AAJC.P) ("AAJ") today announced that the United States Patent Office (USPTO) has granted TUT Fitness Group Limited ("TUT Fitness Group") four patents related to its application of resistance band technology to home gym equipment.

TUT Fitness Group's patent grants cover an industry-first, stackable resistance band technology (called TUT Plates™) which allow the user to increase or decrease resistance loads in calibrated increments of 2, 5,10, 20, and 40 lbs up to 150 lbs of total resistance. The color-coded resistance bands feature sleek design and have been laboratory-tested to at least 12,000 cycles without any performance loss. A starter set of TUT Plates™ weighs a total of only 32 ounces (2 lbs; 907 g) yet provides 150 lbs of total resistance force.

"This is a game-changing technology for the home fitness sector, as our patented TUT Plates™ can replace bulky and expensive heavy metal weights, allowing gym equipment designs to become smaller, more home-friendly and portable, and also reducing shipping costs and installation complexity," said Aaron Fader, Chief Product Officer for TUT Fitness Group. "We've taken Time Under Tension ("TUT"), the ability to create a constant tension (load) and strain to your muscles during a rep, and made it portable for the home gym market."

TUT Fitness Group currently incorporates its TUT Plate™ resistance bands as the core element in both its TUT Trainer™ Tower and TUT Rower™ gym equipment, which are being marketed and sold into the $9.5 billion market for home gym equipment. TUT Fitness Group is showcasing its technology and OEM licensing opportunities this week at the FIT Summit in Singapore.

"TUT is creating a new category of fit. We are hyper-focused on maximizing the performance that users can get out of their home gyms in an affordable and functional way, and on growing our patent portfolio of stackable resistance band technology," said Rob Smith, Chief Executive Officer for TUT Fitness Group. "In our conversations with other fitness equipment manufacturers, we know there is tremendous interest in incorporating our small, light-weight stackable resistance bands. By bringing our affordable and accessible technology into the home gym market we believe we can positively impact people's lives."

See our Corporate Video or our social channels: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, TUT Highlights (YouTube), TUT Installation (YouTube) for more information.

LICENSING, SALES & DISTRIBUTION:

TUT Fitness Group intends to revolutionize the home gym market by licensing its stackable resistance band technology to other equipment manufacturers. Parties interested in resale, wholesale, regional and international distribution and licensing should contact TUT Chief Revenue Officer, RJ Wafer, at: [email protected].

AVAILABILITY :

The TUT Trainer Tower and TUT Rower personal gym equipment, which incorporate TUT Plate™ technology, are available now at official online TUT stores:

ABOUT TUT FITNESS GROUP:

TUT is a private British Columbia based company that has designed, patented and manufactured one of the world's smallest and most affordable high-performance home gyms. Incorporated in 2018, TUT is an emerging player in the connected Home Gym and Fit Tech hardware space, targeting the US$9.5B Global Home Exercise Equipment Market1 and Online Fitness Market, expected to be US$30B by 20262. At 32 pounds, TUT's flagship products, the TUT TrainerTM and TUT Rower™ are lightweight and more affordable than other alternatives. TUT's proprietary "Time Under Tension" technology creates more load on the muscles than conventional training and cardio machines, while placing less pressure on joints and tendons. The net result is a higher caloric burn and a better workout than comparable machines.

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

Rob Smith

CEO, TUT Fitness Group

___________________________________

The trading in the shares of AAJ is presently halted and will remain so until the transaction with TUT Fitness Group is completed and approved by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements or information, which include completion of the proposed transaction with TUT Fitness Group and receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval, TUT Fitness Group licensing its technology, expectations and outcomes from the TUT Fitness Group's patented technology, development of technologies, customer demand for TUT Fitness Group's products, future plans, regulatory approvals and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, security threats, and dependence on key personnel. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, including the demand for its products, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, failure to obtain regulatory approval, the continued availability of capital and financing, equipment failures, litigation, increase in operating costs, the impact of COVID-19 or other viruses and diseases on the Company's ability to operate, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, exchange rate fluctuations, government regulations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

There can be no assurance that the proposed Transaction will be completed or, if completed, will be successful.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made by, third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

SOURCE TUT Fitness Group Limited