AAK Increases its Shares in Indian Joint Venture

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, May 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To further strengthen its position in the strategic and fast-growing Indian market, AAK has acquired an additional 12.14 percent of the shares of AAK Kamani, the joint venture between AAK and Kamani Oil Industries Pvt Ltd. that was formed in September 2015.

AAK now owns 63.92 percent of AAK Kamani. The remaining 36.08 percent of the shares is owned by AAK Kamani's CEO Prakash Chawla and his family.

The transaction was completed today and has no significant impact on AAK's earnings.

The information was submitted for publication at 4:00 p.m. CET on May 3, 2019.

