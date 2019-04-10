AAK Reports Substantial Progress Within Sustainability

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK has today released its Sustainability Report for 2018. The report outlines AAK's sustainability ambitions, activities and achievements within the five focus areas of the company's model for sustainable growth – Our Customers, Our Suppliers, Our Planet, Our People, and Our Neighbours.

"We continue to make substantial progress within our sustainability activities and AAK's contributions towards the UN Sustainable Development Goals are evident throughout the report", says Johan Westman, President and CEO. "Through our responsible sourcing activities in the shea, palm, coconut and soy supply chains we see a positive impact on smallholders' livelihoods, and through our customer dialogue and co-development work, we continuously create new sustainable solutions."

In the report, AAK also highlights new initiatives related to risk assessments within its shea, palm and coconut supply chains, smallholder engagement with soy farmers in India, and a continued strong engagement with more than 134,000 women in West Africa through the company's direct shea sourcing program. To be able to proactively handle more extreme weather conditions, the company is also focusing on climate change and water risk assessments.

"While we see good progress within our different focus areas, we want to continue to step up our efforts on all aspects of sustainability, internally as well as externally", says Anne Mette Olesen, AAK's Chief Marketing Officer responsible for CSR.

AAK's sustainability practices were acknowledged a few months ago as Corporate Knights Inc. ranked the company among the 100 most sustainable corporations in the world, having analyzed the sustainability performance of 7,500 companies.

To access a digital version of the sustainability report, please visit www.aak.com. To obtain a printed copy, please contact comm@aak.com.

