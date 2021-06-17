AAK signs EUR 400 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB (publ.) has signed a EUR 400 million sustainability-linked revolving credit facility, renewing an undrawn EUR 400 million credit facility, signed in 2014 and amended in 2018.

The renewed facility will be closely linked to a number of AAK's sustainability targets, among them the company's commitment to a 100 percent deforestation- and conversion-free palm supply chain by 2025.

"The sustainability-linked facility is completely in line with our corporate purpose, Making Better Happen™, as well as our three focus areas within sustainability - Better Sourcing, Better Operations and Better Solutions," says Tomas Bergendahl, AAK's Chief Financial Officer. "It also clearly emphasizes the financial community's support for our sustainability agenda."

The five-year facility has two one-year extension options and will serve as a facility for general corporate purposes.

Mandated lead arrangers for the revolving credit facility are Citi, Danske Bank, Mizuho Bank, Nykredit Bank, and SEB, with Danske Bank acting as sustainability coordinator.



This information was submitted for publication at 9:30 a.m. CET on June 17, 2021.



