AAK to Establish an MTN Program

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AAK AB has the intention to establish an MTN program (Medium Term Note) with a framework amount of SEK 4,000 million. The MTN program will allow AAK to issue bonds on the Swedish market and provides a complement to the Group's existing funding structure.

"Establishing an MTN program will be a natural step in our growth strategy", says Fredrik Nilsson, CFO at AAK. "Through the program, we will diversify our existing sources of funding and get a flexible alternative."

Handelsbanken has been appointed as arranger and will act as dealer under the program together with Nykredit. As legal advisor, AAK has appointed Mannheimer Swartling.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information is information that AAK AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 4 p.m. CET on November 20, 2018.

