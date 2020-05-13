AAKOMA Project Receives Additional Funding for Innovative Mental Health Solutions

Led by pioneering psychologist Dr. Alfiee M. Breland-Noble ("Dr. Alfiee"), the AAKOMA Project helps communities understand and achieve "optimal mental health," which the organization defines as recognizing mental health challenges, understanding where to get help, and supporting others with similar challenges.

Since the stigma associated with mental health care often begins early, the AAKOMA Project works with teenagers and their families to raise awareness, conduct patient-centered research, and encourage young people to begin conversations in their communities.

"This is an endorsement of the absolute highest caliber," Dr. Alfiee said. "We look forward to helping even more people embrace optimal mental health."

The AAKOMA Project plans to use the funding to expand its staff, grow its network of communities served, and build additional culturally-relevant programming to address mental health practices, stigma, and strategies.

About The AAKOMA Project: The AAKOMA Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to help diverse teenagers and their families achieve optimal mental health through dialogue, learning, and the understanding that everyone deserves care and support. Find out more at https://AAKOMAproject.org/.

