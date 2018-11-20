AAK's Capital Market Day 2018

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AAK is hosting its annual Capital Market Day for analysts, investors and media representatives.

This year's event, held at conference hotel Eriksberg in Blekinge, Sweden, begins with a presentation by Johan Westman, CEO and President, focusing on AAK's strategy and business. This will be followed by an update on the company's financial performance by Fredrik Nilsson, CFO. Anne Mette Olesen, CMO, will present AAK's progress within the sustainability area.

A more in-depth look at some of AAK's important focus areas will also be provided. Karsten Nielsen, CTO, will go through AAK's work within Innovation and Customer Co-Development and Henning Villadsen, Business Development Director, Dairy, will present AAK's solutions for plant-based products, a growing trend with end consumers.

This year's Capital Market Day also includes a plant visit to AAK's largest production facility, located in central Karlshamn, Sweden.

All presentations from the Capital Market Day are available at

www.aak.com

.

For further information, please contact:

Fredrik Nilsson

CFO

Mobile: +46-708-95-22-21

E-mail: fredrik.nilsson@aak.com

This information is information that AAK AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 10:00 a.m. CET on November 21, 2018.

AAK is a leading provider of value-adding vegetable oils & fats. Our expertise in lipid technology within foods and special nutrition applications, our wide range of raw materials and our broad process capabilities enable us to develop innovative and value-adding solutions across many industries – Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, Personal Care, and more. AAK's proven expertise is based on more than 140 years of experience within oils & fats. Our unique co-development approach brings our customers' skills and know-how together with our own capabilities and mindset for lasting results. Listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has 20 different production facilities, sales offices in more than 25 countries and more than 3,400 employees. We are AAK – The Co-Development Company.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/aak-ab/r/aak-s-capital-market-day-2018,c2678698

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Main/871/2678698/949366.pdf Press release (PDF)

SOURCE AAK AB

Related Links

http://www.aak.com

