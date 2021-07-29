AAK's President and CEO has acquired additional shares in the company

KARLSHAMN, Sweden, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Warrants in the long-term incentive program ("Warrants Program series 2017/2022:2") implemented at AAK AB's (publ.) annual general meeting in May 2017 has been possible to exercise since September 2020.

President and CEO Johan Westman has exercised warrants and has at the same time acquired an additional 18,000 shares in AAK. He now has a total holding of 54,000 shares.



For more information, please contact:



Gabriella Grotte

Head of IR and Corporate Communications

Mobile: +46 737 16 80 01

E-mail: [email protected]



The information was submitted for publication at 10:10 a.m. CET on July 29, 2021.



About AAK



Everything AAK does is about Making Better Happen™. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in many of the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offer is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer, with the unique flexibility of our production assets, and a deep knowledge of many products and industries, including Chocolate & Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Plant-based Foods, Special Nutrition, Foodservice, and Personal Care. Our 3,900 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers, and with the support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for 150 years.

