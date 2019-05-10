AAM and the City of Detroit Announce Neighborhood Partnership with Campau/Banglatown

DETROIT, May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- American Axle & Manufacturing (AAM) will partner with the City of Detroit and community leaders to help revitalize the Campau/Banglatown area as part of the Strategic Neighborhood Fund (SNF) and Affordable Housing Leverage Fund (AHLF), the company announced today.

AAM, along with six other companies, has committed $5 million over five years to the SNF and AHLF to help reinvigorate communities throughout Detroit. The SNF focuses on community-driven projects in four areas including park improvements, streetscape improvements, commercial corridor development and affordable single-family home stabilizations. The AHLF supports the creation and maintenance of affordable housing in neighborhoods throughout the City of Detroit.

"AAM is proudly headquartered in Detroit, near the Campau/Banglatown community. We've watched this area transform into a vibrant community and we are honored to be a part of its bright future," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to working with its residents and the City of Detroit to help further revitalize this community."

Earlier this year, city planners detailed planned improvements to Campau/Banglatown including improved parks, a public splash pad, soccer field, cricket pitch, changes in roadways and residential and commercial development and redevelopment.

"The city has been working closely with the Campau/Banglatown community for months to develop an exciting and achievable framework for the neighborhood," said Mayor Mike Duggan. "Having the support and engagement of AAM as this process moves forward will only enhance the ongoing revitalization efforts in a way that respects the unique identity of the neighborhood."

AAM's first community initiative with Campau/Banglatown took place this morning when more than 100 AAM associates from Metro-Detroit facilities came together to meet with community representatives and help clean-up several key areas including the Davison School at 2800 E. Davison, Jayne Field Recreational Complex, the former Washington Center School at 13000 Dequindre and the Knapp Library branch.

"One of AAM's core beliefs is to provide service to the communities where we live and work," said Dauch. "Our associates are honored to give back to this community and we will continue to find opportunities to support this area's revitalization."

About AAM

