AAM Named to Forbes America's Best Employers 2022 List, Top-Five Automotive Company

" AAM has a people-first culture that is dedicated to helping Associates thrive and excel within their careers," said David. C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are honored that AAM is named to this prestigious list and proud that we are a top-five employer in the automotive industry."

Forbes and Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider, selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1,000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers.

The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

The entire America's Best Employers listing can currently be viewed on the Forbes website.

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

