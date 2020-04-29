AAM Wins Two PACE Awards for Innovative Electric Drive Technology

"We are honored to accept a 2020 Automotive News PACE Award for a product that is transforming the global automotive industry and AAM's technology portfolio," said David C. Dauch, AAM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "We are grateful to the PACE Award judges for recognizing AAM's technology leadership with this prestigious award."

PACE Innovation Partnership Awards are given to automakers and suppliers who showcase excellent collaborative efforts that have made both a strategic market entry and competitive timing difference in commercializing a supplier's products or process innovation.

"We are proud of our partnership with Jaguar Land Rover on this program and our shared commitment to innovation in introducing this new safe, compact, quiet and efficient Electric Drive Technology on the award-winning I-PACE," Dauch said.

AAM's compact and quiet Electric Drive Technology delivers a total of 394 hp and 512 lb. ft. of torque across two electric drive units. The drive units leverage AAM's expertise in geartrain design and manufacturing to maximize the power in the available packaging space while helping contribute to the vehicle's low center of gravity. AAM's independently controlled drive units provide immediate torque and all-wheel drive for optimal performance, control and maximum safety. AAM and Jaguar collaborated to deliver the best vehicle integration, software and controls along with superior NVH performance. The award-winning powertrain accelerates the I-PACE while producing no tailpipe CO 2 or particulates.

AAM engineered the I-PACE Electric Drive Technology in collaboration with Jaguar Land Rover Engineering and utilizing AAM's global engineering team while providing regional development and support to Jaguar Land Rover. The system is built in Poland at AAM's Świdnica Manufacturing Facility, which is dedicated to producing precision-engineered AAM driveline systems and components.

PACE award winners were announced at a virtual ceremony on April 28.

About AAM

AAM (NYSE: AXL) delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has over 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support our customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership. To learn more, visit aam.com.

Contact: Andrea Knapp, 248 321 5653, [email protected]

SOURCE American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc.

