AAMA Offers a "Toast to Trailblazers" as it Celebrates Milestone Anniversary

PALO ALTO, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia America MultiTechnology Association (AAMA) is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a sold-out gala honoring some of the technology community's most accomplished entrepreneurs on Oct. 8, 2019 at the Peninsula Golf & Country Club in San Mateo.

Founded in 1979 as the Asian American Manufacturers Association, AAMA has grown to become the largest pan-Asian technology association in the world, with 10,000+ members and chapters in Silicon Valley, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Taipei and the Pearl River Delta.

This year's Achievement Awards will honor the following industry leaders:

Jack Q. Gao , Founding Partner and CEO of Smart Cinema; former senior VP at Dalian Wanda and former interim head of Legendary Entertainment: "I'm deeply grateful to AAMA, who connected me to the top executives in Silicon Valley and the young entrepreneurs in Asia over the last twenty years. Through the AAMA Advisor Program, David Lin and I created "WeChat Ticketing", a startup to digitally revolutionize the film theater ticketing service in China , which resulted in a multibillion-dollar listed company and a bigger startup "Smart Cinema", a direct-to-consumer mobile platform devoted to exhibit theatrically released movies in China , Korea and North America . Happy 40th Anniversary to AAMA!"



Lin co-founded and served as COO of Twitch, the world's leading video platform and stage for gamers, recently acquired for by Amazon. He is now an influential angel investor in the gaming space. Young K. Sohn , Corporate President & Chief Strategy Officer of Samsung Electronics and Chairman of the Board of Harman: "It's a great honor to be recognized by the Asia America MultiTechnology Association, an organization that has always been close to my heart. When I served as President of the AAMA, we built a network of entrepreneurs and innovators who believed in the power of technology to make a global impact. I am thrilled that the AAMA is continuing its mission to connect people and companies across continents who share this vision."



The AAMA 40th Anniversary Gala is an opportunity for the high-tech community to celebrate the achievements of the world's most innovative entrepreneurs, their role in helping to build Silicon Valley and their impact in the global technology market. The event begins with cocktails and seated formal dinner and culminates with awards presentations and exciting entertainment.

"AAMA Silicon Valley provides an important forum for those in the technology industries to collaborate. We thank the honorees for their efforts in advancing the success of the technology industries in the local Silicon Valley community and to the broader Pacific Rim," said E. John Park, a partner with Morgan, Lewis & Bockius LLP, the presenting signature sponsor of the gala.

AAMA provides professional programming for those in the U.S. and Asian tech markets, fosters growth and capital investment, and actively promotes and supports emerging markets and technologies. "Our events and partner programs showcase some of the truly groundbreaking technologies across a variety of industries, including artificial intelligence, semiconductors, financial technology, healthcare and others," said Lisa Lum, AAMA's Executive Director. "Our December 'Deep Tech' Conference in Santa Clara is just one example."

For more information, please contact Lisa M. Lum, Executive Director, at lisa@aamasv.com . Learn more at http://www.aamasv.com.

