AAMP Global Acquires M2M in Motion - Strengthens Position in Telematics Industry

CLEARWATER, Fla., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global, a worldwide leader in engineering and manufacturing of commercial and passenger vehicle technology, announced today that it has acquired M2M in Motion, an innovative provider of fleet management solutions.

M2M in Motion is a reputed fleet intelligence software company that started in 2013. Their mission was to deliver a single platform fleet management solution that could support any fleet of any size and any type(s) of vehicle.

"Joining the AAMP Team will allow us to accelerate our growth and development roadmap plans at a pace that was not possible before," said Sean Meister, COO and Co-Founder of M2M in Motion.

Combining M2M in Motion's Fleet Management Platform and expertise with the engineering and manufacturing capabilities of AAMP Global will result in a best-in-class product and software solution for GPS tracking and telematics.

"We have been looking to expand our product portfolio to include software solutions as we knew combining our unique sales channel with our hardware expertise and network of install partners offers a true competitive advantage in the market. We couldn't be more excited for Sean, Marc and the M2M Team to join us and lead these growth initiatives," said Scott Forst, President and CEO of AAMP Global.

M2M in Motion's existing customers will have no impact on their products and services. The existing platform will continue to support customers who currently manage their fleet on m2mfleetmotion.com and continue growing with new features and capabilities. M2M in Motion customers will also have access to the complete portfolio of products and services offered by AAMP Global.

"AAMP shares our focus of putting the client first," said Marc Lonson, CEO and Co-Founder of M2M in Motion. "Our existing clients will benefit from more resources and product offerings, an installer network, and extended hours for customer support."

About AAMP Global:

For over 32 years, AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities have positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a globally trusted supplier. For more information, please visit www.aampglobal.com.

