AAMP Global Announces Randall Schwartz as Director of Business Development

CLEARWATER, Fla., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global, leading designer and manufacturer of vehicle technology, today announced that Randall Schwartz, a 25-year veteran in the car electronics industry, has joined AAMP Global as Director of Business Development. Randall held leadership positions at top Fortune 500 retailer, Best Buy, overseeing domestic and international sales and operations. Randall was recently responsible for leading and growing the Connected Car category at Best Buy with a multi-channel approach across roughly 1,000 retail locations, its eCommerce channel, and installation services. Randall was also a member of the Consumer Technology Association (CTA) Vehicle Technology Division Board.

At AAMP, Schwartz will lead mass retail business development efforts, collaborating cross-functionally to bolster market-driven product innovation and revenue opportunities. Senior Vice President of Sales, Herb Brown said, "We are thrilled to have Randall join the AAMP family. He possesses a wealth of tribal knowledge of the 12-Volt industry that will help accelerate our go-to-market efforts and product roadmaps. I am proud to have worked with him during his time at Best Buy and very happy to have him join my team."

"I have worked closely with the team at AAMP Global for many years through my time at Best Buy," Schwartz said. "As a customer, I have always held the highest respect for the AAMP team and their brands. They consistently deliver high-quality solutions, leveraging proprietary leading-edge technology while maintaining best-in-class service levels. I'm excited to join the team and be an integral part of AAMP's future."

About AAMP Global:

For over 32 years AAMP has advanced automotive aftermarket technology. The company's R&D capabilities has positioned AAMP as the market leader in highly engineered integration solutions, which enable aftermarket audio, safety, and infotainment products to work seamlessly with factory systems. AAMP is known for its PAC, Connects2, EchoMaster, Stinger, and other quality brands. AAMP's focus on customer satisfaction from design to fulfillment has made it a global trusted supplier. For more information, please visit www.aampglobal.com.

