AAMP Global's EchoMaster Fleet Solutions Division Unveils New Category of Complete, Customizable Telematics Products

CLEARWATER, Fla., Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AAMP Global, an advanced vehicle technology company offering solutions for consumer and commercial vehicles, and its EchoMaster Fleet Solutions division have entered the Telematics space with a new line of products incorporating hardware, software and support.

Featured products and services include asset and fleet trackers, an intelligent dash cam, live streaming video, real-time tracking, and the industry's best customer service. The Telematics line expands AAMP Global's current vehicle technology and driving experience solutions for on-road, off-road, and off-shore vehicles.

"AAMP Global and EchoMaster Fleet Solutions are excited to enter this new market with our comprehensive Telematics platform. Our solution gives fleet managers data and analytics to make the best use case of assets in real-time, allowing them to deliver maximum efficiency and profitability," said Brad Chapple, AAMP Global Executive Vice President/General Manager of Commercial/Fleet. "EchoMaster Fleet Solutions can now be your go-to option for any commercial Telematics need."

The new Telematics products allow companies to better monitor fleets and make strategic fleet management decisions to increase margins, improve safety and manage assets. By monitoring heavy equipment, trailers and other assets in real-time, companies can improve security, utilization, maintenance and uptime.



Hardware offerings include asset trackers, fleet trackers, and an intelligent dash cam that films live streaming video both outside and inside fleet vehicles.

A key differentiator is AAMP Global's monitoring software, powered by M2M in Motion and accessible via tablets, mobile devices and computer. This user-friendly single-platform tool gives fleet managers the ability to set up automated reports and notifications, so they can make decisions quickly and effectively.

Among the software's abilities are:

— Real-time tracking (asset location, vehicle diagnostics, driver management, compliance)

— Automatic alerts for collisions, other major incidents

— Monitoring for idling vehicles, engine faults, battery levels

— Tracking driver speeding, harsh braking, harsh cornering incidents

— Monitoring vehicle maintenance, including costs and trends

— Automated report generation to simplify fleet analysis

Learn more at echomasterfleetsolutions.com.

About AAMP Global

Established in 1987, AAMP Global restlessly pursues innovative ways to enhance what moves you. A global manufacturer of mobile aftermarket technology for consumer and commercial vehicles, AAMP enables you to define your drive, one vehicle at a time, anywhere in the world.

