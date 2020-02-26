AAN INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of Aaron's, Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Aaron's, Inc. ("Aaron's" or the "Company") (NYSE: AAN). Such investors are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aan.

The investigation concerns whether Aaron's and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On February 20, 2020, Aaron's issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2019. Among other results, Aaron's reported that the Company's Progressive Leasing ("Progressive") segment had reached an agreement in principle with Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") staff regarding a Civil Investigative Demand from the FTC that Progressive received in July 2018. Aaron's advised investors that "[u]nder the proposed agreement, which requires final approval by FTC Commissioners and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Progressive will make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements." On this news, Aaron's stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 19.06%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Aaron's shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/aan. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Related Links

https://www.bgandg.com/

