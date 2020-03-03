AAN LOSSES ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aarons Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bernstein Liebhard, a nationally acclaimed investor rights law firm, announces that the firm has launched an investigation on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired the securities of Aarons Inc. ("Aarons" or the "Company") (NYSE: AAN).

If you purchased Aarons securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit Aarons Shareholder Investigation or contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

On February 20, 2020, Aaron's issued a press release announcing the Company's financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. Among other results, Aaron's reported that the Company's Progressive segment had reached an agreement in principle with FTC staff regarding the CID from the FTC that Progressive received in July 2018. Aaron's advised investors that "[u]nder the proposed agreement, which requires final approval by FTC Commissioners and the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Georgia, Progressive will make a payment of $175 million and enhance certain compliance-related activities, including monitoring, disclosure and reporting requirements."

On this news, Aaron's stock price fell $10.70 per share, or 19.06%, to close at $45.45 per share on February 20, 2020.

If you purchased Aarons securities, and/or would like to discuss your legal rights and options please visit https://www.bernlieb.com/cases/aaronsinc-aan-shareholder-class-action-lawsuit-stock-fraud-258/apply/ contact Matthew E. Guarnero toll free at (877) 779-1414 or [email protected].

Since 1993, Bernstein Liebhard LLP has recovered over $3.5 billion for its clients. In addition to representing individual investors, the Firm has been retained by some of the largest public and private pension funds in the country to monitor their assets and pursue litigation on their behalf. As a result of its success litigating hundreds of lawsuits and class actions, the Firm has been named to The National Law Journal's "Plaintiffs' Hot List" thirteen times and listed in The Legal 500 for ten consecutive years.

ATTORNEY ADVERTISING. © 2020 Bernstein Liebhard LLP. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Bernstein Liebhard LLP, 10 East 40th Street, New York, New York 10016, (212) 779-1414. The lawyer responsible for this advertisement in the State of Connecticut is Michael S. Bigin. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

Contact Information

Matthew E. Guarnero

Bernstein Liebhard LLP

https://www.bernlieb.com

(877) 779-1414

[email protected]

SOURCE Bernstein Liebhard LLP

Related Links

http://www.bernlieb.com

