AANA CEO Attends White House Meeting to Discuss COVID-19 Response

PARK RIDGE, Ill., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)—Randall D. Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA, chief executive officer of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA), met with members of the Trump Administration today to convey the top priorities of nurses and other healthcare providers as the nation prepares to deepen its response to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Along with leaders of other national nursing organizations, Moore requested that federal agencies:

Remove all regulatory barriers for advanced practice nurses and other non-physician providers to practice at the top of their education and training,

Ensure that all healthcare providers immediately have appropriate personal protective equipment to protect themselves, and

Ensure a sufficient number of ventilators and other medical equipment to accommodate the anticipated surge of patients in respiratory failure.

"This is an all-hands-on-deck situation," said Moore. "Advanced practice nurses and other healthcare providers are on the frontlines of care, saving lives."

The AANA has compiled resources to help nurse anesthetists develop strategic steps for managing patients with expected or confirmed infection of COVID-19.

