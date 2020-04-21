AANA Joins Nursing Organizations to Thank and Encourage Governors in Removing Regulatory Barriers

PARK RIDGE, Ill., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA)—The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is one of seven organizations to endorse a statement on the pivotal role advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) are playing in the care of patients during the COVID-19 pandemic. The statement thanks the governors who have removed regulatory barriers that restrict access to high-quality, evidence-based care in their states, and it encourages other state governors to take similar action. Below is the full statement with signatories:

As the nation experiences unprecedented hardships and challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic, all eyes are turned to America's healthcare system. Individual practices and facilities, as well as local and state systems are being stretched to the limit and beyond.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis unlike any other. The end is not likely to come quickly or easily. Providing the care that all patients need during this unprecedented time requires innovative, evidence-based solutions and the participation of all qualified providers to optimize workforce. America's advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) have and continue to step up and be essential providers, answering the needs of patients during this crisis. Removing unnecessary regulatory barriers so that they can practice to the top of their skills, education, and training is a critical step forward.

The pandemic requires a broad, coordinated effort among stakeholders across the healthcare continuum, including state governments and state boards of nursing. Many governors across the nation are recognizing the importance of allowing providers such as APRNs to serve the healthcare system without having to adhere to burdensome regulatory barriers that restrict access to high-quality, evidence-based care. On behalf of the members of the organizations we represent, we thank those governors for their foresight, and we urge them to improve access to care for patients in their states by permanently removing these barriers. Additionally, we would like to encourage the governors of the states that have not yet taken the action to relax or remove regulatory barriers for APRNS to do so as soon as possible in order to significantly improve the ability of our nation to respond to increased healthcare needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

America's APRNs have answered the call of duty and are on the front lines of this disaster, caring for patients and communities. APRNs' nursing background means that they bring a unique range of specialized skills, advanced education, and a holistic philosophy to patient care, as well as an exemplary track record of promoting the health and safety of their communities.

Signatories:

American Association of Nurse Anesthetists

American Association of Nurse Practitioners

American College of Nurse-Midwives

American Nurses Association

Gerontological Advanced Practice Nurses Association

National Association of Pediatric Nurse Practitioners

National Council of State Boards of Nursing

