AANA Recognizes and Honors Contributions of CRNAs on International Nurses Day

PARK RIDGE, Ill., May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- (AANA) -- The American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) recognizes and honors the contributions and perseverance of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and other nursing professionals, many of whom are leading COVID-19 patients care teams during International Nurses Day today.

"Given their training, education and expertise in anesthesiology and advanced skills in airway and ventilation and critical care management, CRNAs are leading the way in caring for patients and saving lives," said AANA President Kate Jansky, MHS, CRNA, APRN, USA LTC (ret). "CRNAs possess a global nursing perspective, making them uniquely qualified to assess the impact of COVID-19 interventions from the patient care, ventilatory management, anesthesiology, and critical care domains. No other profession can make this claim. Both hospitals and patients benefit from the utility of having one provider with this unique skill set."

CRNAs administer more than 49 million anesthetics every year in the United States with a high degree of autonomy and responsibility. These dedicated healthcare providers practice in every setting in which anesthesia is delivered, offering obstetrical, surgical, pain management, and trauma stabilization services.

CRNAs provide care across all settings and in all patient populations and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural and underserved areas and on the battlefield in forward surgical teams.

"Every day, CRNAs and other nurses throughout the world are putting not just their lives on the line, but in many cases risking the health of their family as well. For that and so much more that they do to care for patients, we salute them during International Nurses Day," said AANA Chief Executive Officer Randall Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA.

The International Council of Nurses and the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement are jointly celebrating International Nurses Day this May 12 to laud nurses around the world, and in particular those managing an unprecedented workload by treating patients with COVID-19 while also maintaining other essential health services.

The AANA joins these entities in honoring nurses and thanking them for being at the forefront of healthcare and patient safety.

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthetists