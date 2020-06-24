AANA Supports CMS Action to Cut Red Tape for Providers

PARK RIDGE, Ill., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaders of the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) are encouraged by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announcement on the creation of the Office of Burden Reduction and Health Informatics in an effort to "cut red tape" for providers.

"Because of their diverse and unique skillset, particularly in airway management and ventilator expertise, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) have been regarded as vital members of the nation's critical care workforce," said AANA President Kate Jansky, MHS, CRNA, APRN, USA LTC (ret). "Published research shows no difference in outcomes of care with physician supervision of CRNAs, and there is no justification for the increase in cost to patients and facilities," said Jansky.

Nurse anesthetists have been the backbone of anesthesia delivery in the United States since the Civil War, said Jansky, adding that restricting CRNA practice is contrary to the national trend toward allowing advanced practice registered nurses to practice to the full extent of their education and training.

During the COVID-19 public health crisis, federal regulators and state governors have temporarily removed practice barriers for CRNAs, enabling them to practice to the fullest extent of their education and training.

CMS's announcement "is another critical step forward in securing access to quality care for patients and reducing healthcare costs," said AANA CEO Dr. Randall D. Moore, DNP, MBA, CRNA. "We support CMS' move to create regulatory efficiencies, particularly in identifying and eliminating barriers that prevent nonphysician providers from practicing at full scope."

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Anesthetists