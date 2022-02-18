AANP Applauds Congress for Passing Bill That Provides Support for Health Care Workers Suffering From Burnout

"The importance of passing this bill can't be overstated," said Dr. April N. Kapu, president of AANP. Tweet this

"This historic pandemic has taken a heavy emotional toll on nurse practitioners [NPs] and other health care workers across our nation," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "The importance of passing this bill can't be overstated. By providing much-needed mental health services and support to NPs, registered nurses, physicians and other health care providers, we are offering a lifeline to those who often put their patients before themselves. Taking care of health care providers' mental health positively impacts their ability to serve others and will help prevent suicide among so many who are feeling extreme burnout."