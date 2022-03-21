AANP Applauds Signing of Law to Support Health Care Workers Suffering From Burnout

The ongoing global health crisis has pushed many health care providers to their emotional breaking point Tweet this

"The ongoing global health crisis, now entering its third year, has pushed many front-line nurse practitioners (NPs) and other health care providers to their emotional breaking point," said April N. Kapu, DNP, APRN, ACNP-BC, FAANP, FCCM, FAAN, president of AANP. "The Dr. Lorna Breen Act, now a law, will provide urgently needed mental health services and support to the health care providers who have been working tirelessly throughout the pandemic, continuously prioritizing patient care above all else. This law and the funding to support mental health are a welcome relief and give hope for the well-being of our essential health care workforce. AANP applauds Congress and President Biden for passing and enacting this important bipartisan law."