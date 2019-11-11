AANP Celebrates Expanded Access to Care for Our Nation's Veterans

WASHINGTON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Veteran's Day, November 11, 2019, and during National Nurse Practitioner Week (November 10-16, 2019), the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) extends its gratitude to our nation's 18.2 million veterans for their service and sacrifice to our nation. Nearly 6,000 NPs practice across the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) health system to strengthen veteran health outcomes and provide the high-quality, accessible care veterans deserve.

In recognition of the long wait times for appointments across the VA health system, in 2016 the US Department of Veterans Affairs opened a public comment period on a rule giving veterans direct access to NP care. Over a two-month period, veterans, their families and other interested parties delivered thousands of comments to the VA. On January 13, 2017, the VA finalized its rule expanding veteran access to care.

"The voices of veterans and their families were heard. It is a testament to the democratic process, the citizens and elected officials who worked diligently to improve veterans' health care and the commitment of NPs nationwide," says Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, President of AANP. "This Veteran's Day is about remembering and honoring the sacrifices of our nation's service members, and it's also about renewing our commitment to them so that they receive high-quality health care from the provider of their choice."

"This is an issue that rises above partisanship. As a nation, we agree that veterans deserve care, when they need it and by the health care provider of their choice," said David Hebert, CEO of AANP.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 270,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. For more information and to locate an NP in your community, visit WeChooseNPs.org.

