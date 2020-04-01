AANP CEO David Hebert Announces Retirement

AUSTIN, Texas, April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) today announced that its chief executive officer (CEO), David Hebert, JD, will retire from the organization in December 2020 after eight years of service to the nurse practitioner (NP) profession. Hebert was appointed as CEO of the American College of Nurse Practitioners in 2012 and led the successful merger of the College with the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners in 2013, to create the largest organization for NPs of all specialties.

Under his leadership, the membership of the association has grown from about 38,000 to more than 100,000, as the NP profession has soared to more than 290,000-strong. With the support of AANP's board of directors, Hebert oversaw the construction of the association's nearly 34,000-foot national headquarters in 2019.

"Dave has made a major contribution to the NP profession during his tenure with AANP. I know I speak on behalf of our board of directors when I say that his leadership has been instrumental not only in growing the association and making us financially strong, but he has been a positive influence by enhancing the role of NPs in public policy circles," said AANP President Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC FNAP, FAANP.

Hebert spearheaded AANP's policy agenda at the federal and state levels and oversaw AANP's efforts to secure full practice authority for NPs in several states. This year, the association's top federal policy agenda was achieved by securing the authority for NPs to certify and recertify home health services for seniors under Medicare.

"I believe this is the right time for my retirement from AANP. After eight years, our team has accomplished a lot. Not only does the association now have its own national headquarters, AANP has expanded the presence of NPs through several public relations campaigns called 'We Choose NPs,' featuring ads appearing in various media markets across the country; created new products and services for our members; and dramatically enhanced our continuing education offerings," Hebert said.

"Reflecting on my career in public service and as an association executive, I will always be grateful to our members, board and the nation's NPs for giving me the opportunity of a lifetime. It's been an honor, and I have so many memories that I'll cherish in my retirement," Hebert noted. "I want to thank our incredible staff, who are truly dedicated and brilliant professionals in each of their respective roles, and all of the industry colleagues and policymakers I've had the privilege to know and collaborate with over the years. It's my commitment to stay connected with you all and to find new ways to contribute to the health of our nation ― while focusing on my new 'full-time job' ― spending quality time with my family."

"Dave has done so much to support the NP profession," said Thomas. "His leadership and commitment have created an enduring legacy we can all be proud of. On behalf of the AANP board, we truly wish Dave a wonderful retirement and thank him on behalf of our nation's NPs."

In preparation for his departure in December 2020, AANP will undertake a nationwide search for a CEO to take the helm in January 2021.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate a nurse practitioner in your community, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit http://bit.ly/2QsuRGr.

