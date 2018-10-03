AANP Commends President's Signing of Critical Opioid Legislation

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) released the following statement after President Trump signed a comprehensive package of anti-opioid bills into law with a key provision enabling the NP workforce to continue to expand access to Medication Assisted Treatments (MATs) for opioid-addicted patients nationwide:

"Recognizing the ongoing impact of the opioid crisis, Congress and the President have moved quickly to get this critical legislation across the finish line," said AANP President Joyce Knestrick, PhD, C-FNP, APRN, FAANP. "We applaud their actions, which acknowledge the vital role nurse practitioners play in treating patients with opioid use disorder with Medication Assisted Treatments (MATs). As the law takes effect, AANP is confident that the number of America's NPs who are waivered to prescribe MATs will continue to increase and that NPs will help turn the tide of opioid addiction in communities nationwide."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 248,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate a nurse practitioner in your community, go to npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org .

