AANP Congratulates Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services

AUSTIN, Texas, May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) congratulates newly confirmed Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) and pledges its continued support to help end the COVID-19 pandemic and expand access to high-quality health care.

"On behalf of the more than 325,000 licensed nurse practitioners (NPs) in the United States today, AANP congratulates Administrator Brooks-LaSure," said Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, president of AANP. "NPs stand ready to work with CMS, Administrator Brooks-LaSure and the administration by sharing our expertise in addressing the critical health care needs of Medicare-eligible seniors and Medicaid enrollees amid the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond."

NPs have worked tirelessly on behalf of seniors, uninsured and underinsured patients and local communities throughout COVID-19, and they are at the forefront of efforts to distribute and administer the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable patients. Approximately 1 in 3 Medicare patients receives services from an NP. More than 80% of full-time NPs are currently seeing Medicare patients, and 79% are seeing Medicaid patients. With approximately 70% of all NP graduates delivering primary care, the profession represents approximately one-quarter of the primary care workforce.

"The NP community is committed to serving Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries and strengthening their access to high-quality, timely, patient-centered care. We urge CMS and the administration to make permanent the temporary waivers that have benefitted patient care throughout COVID-19, so that NPs can work to the top of their profession ensuring that all seniors and underserved communities have direct access to the health care provider of their choice," said AANP CEO Jon Fanning. "Amid the pandemic and the systemic health disparities that COVID-19 has laid bare, NPs recognize there is little time to waste. AANP looks forward to working with CMS Administrator Brooks-LaSure, and we offer our support and the expertise of our nation's NPs to address these urgent health care challenges."

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 325,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate an NP in your community, visit npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org. For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit aanp.org/COVID19.

