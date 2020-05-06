AANP President Attends President Trump's Recognition of National Nurses Day

AUSTIN, Texas, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sophia L. Thomas, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, PPCNP-BC, FNAP, FAANP, president of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners® (AANP), the largest association representing nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, attended today's signing of the president's proclamation recognizing National Nurses Day at the White House.

"We are grateful to the president and his administration for their continued support of NPs and health care providers across the country as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas. "Nurses, NPs and other advanced practice registered nurses (APRNs) are working tirelessly in communities across the nation to combat this epidemic, and we are committed to working with the president and federal and state policymakers to ensure patients have access to the highest-quality health care during and after this crisis."

AANP is proud to honor our nation's nurses, NPs, and other APRNs during National Nurses Week, starting May 6, as well as during May's recognition of National Nurses Month. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, AANP joins with a grateful nation in paying tribute to these dedicated and courageous health care heroes, who have saved countless lives while sacrificing their own health for the sake of patients and our country.

"I want to express my sincere and heartfelt thanks to our nation's RNs, NPs, and all APRNs for their unwavering commitment to the patients we serve. Amid this pandemic and across primary, specialty, and acute care settings, you are making a difference, saving lives and ensuring our patients get the high-quality care they deserve," said Thomas.

We encourage patients and our nation to join AANP and its nursing colleagues in recognizing nurses for their invaluable contributions to our nation and the world.

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP) is the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of the more than 290,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NPs' patients and other health care consumers. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP represents the interests of NPs as providers of high-quality, cost-effective, comprehensive, patient-centered health care. To locate a nurse practitioner in your community, go to npfinder.com . For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org . For COVID-19 information from AANP, visit http://bit.ly/2QsuRGr .

SOURCE American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Related Links

https://www.aanp.org

