AAOS Shoulder & Elbow Registry Launches Shoulder Arthroplasty Predictive Model

ROSEMONT, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The AAOS Shoulder & Elbow Registry (SER) recently received the Shoulder Arthroplasty Predictive (SHARP) Model, a tool designed to help surgeons predict post-operative shoulder arthroplasty outcomes, from Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics, a leader in musculoskeletal care and sports medicine. The SHARP Model, which is available exclusively to current and future SER participants, helps guide preoperative, evidence-based conversations between surgeons and patients and set appropriate expectations around surgical outcomes based on a patient's individual health.

The SHARP Model is intended to assist surgeons in assessing risk associated with each patient undergoing a shoulder arthroplasty procedure. Utilizing preoperative factors such as patient age, preoperative ASES score, disability, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and type of shoulder arthroplasty, the SHARP Model offers point-of-care feedback. The SHARP Model was created by the Campbell Clinic utilizing pooled data from 1,947 patients at three high-volume shoulder arthroplasty institutions, including the Hospital for Special Surgery, the Rothman Institute and Atlantis Orthopaedics.

According to Jessica Welter, DO, who recently completed her fellowship in sports, shoulder and elbow surgery at Campbell Clinic, "The shoulder predictive model is a great resource for clinicians who need to educate patients on their expected outcomes after shoulder arthroplasty procedures. As an early-practice surgeon, I do not have the benefit of years of surgery experience yet to predict how individual patients will respond to different procedures. This model provides a turnkey, in-office tool to help guide treatment conversations and decisions."

To date, there are more than 100 SER participating facilities including hospitals, private practices, and ambulatory surgical centers spanning 31 states across the United States. In total, more than 10,500 patient procedures have been submitted.

Surgeons wishing a demonstration or to learn more about the SER can connect with an AAOS Registry engagement associate via email [email protected], phone 847-292-0530 or online at www.aaos.org/registries.

AAOS Registry Program

The American Joint Replacement Registry (AJRR), the Academy's hip and knee replacement registry, is the cornerstone of the AAOS's Registry Program, and the world's largest national registry of hip and knee joint replacement data by annual procedural count, with more than 2.1 million procedures contained within its database. Additional registries include Shoulder & Elbow, the Musculoskeletal Tumor Registry and the American Spine Registry, a collaborative effort between the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) and the AAOS.

About Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics

As one of the world's premier practicing and teaching orthopaedic centers since 1909, Campbell Clinic is dedicated to the advancement of orthopaedic techniques in order to better serve its patients. With five clinics located conveniently in the Mid-South, and Walk-In and After Hours urgent care clinics at its Germantown and Southaven locations, Campbell Clinic is committed to providing world-class care to patients throughout the Tennessee region. Visit www.campbellclinic.com for more information.

SOURCE American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons