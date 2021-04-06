AAPC Launches International Distribution of CPT Content

SALT LAKE CITY, April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AAPC today announced an international distribution agreement with the American Medical Association (AMA) that will facilitate access and adoption of the Current Procedural Terminology (CPT®) content for global users.

"AAPC has worked closely with the AMA for years to support industry use and adoption of CPT codes," according to Dan Schwebach, senior vice president of AAPC. "We look forward to furthering our partnership with the AMA as the use of the CPT code set continues to expand around the world."

"The CPT code set is known to support the improvement of quality, cost, and access to care," stated Laurie McGraw, senior vice president of the AMA. "Additionally, CPT content supports global interoperability and reflects the way medicine is practiced today. That's why we believe the CPT code set is the language of medicine today and the code to its future."

For some countries, regions, and hospitals looking to modernize their healthcare systems, the CPT code set has become a critical step. Their ability to standardize data and create a common language for all healthcare organizations can improve efficiency, reduce error, and support medical research. Rather than inventing in and maintaining new terminologies, many of these organizations are looking to proven terminologies for support.

The AMA's CPT Editorial Panel manages a rigorous process to make sure the CPT code set advances at the rapid pace that medical knowledge and science are advancing. The Panel obtains broad input from practicing physicians and the health care community to ensure that the CPT code set reflects the coding demands of digital health, precision medicine, augmented intelligence, and other aspects of a modern health care system. This clinical, evidence driven process keeps the CPT code set current with contemporary medical science and technology.

For more information about licensing CPT datafiles outside of the United States please contact us at [email protected]

About AAPC

AAPC is an International Trade Association and the leading credentialing authority for healthcare business professionals. With over 200,000 members in 43 countries, AAPC training and certifications are recognized by employers and regulators around the world as the gold standard for medical coding, billing, auditing, compliance, clinical documentation, and practice management. Learn more about AAPC at www.aapc.com.

Media contact:

Dan Schwebach

[email protected]

800-236-2200 ext 300

SOURCE AAPC

Related Links

https://www.aapc.com

