AAPD Names New Board Officers and Trustees at Virtual Annual Session

CHICAGO, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD), the leading authority on children's oral health, inducted the new president and other officers and trustees for the new AAPD board of trustees on May 30, 2021.

Amr M. Moursi

PRESIDENT-ELECT

Dr. Amr M. Moursi is professor and chair of the Department of Pediatric Dentistry at the New York University College of Dentistry and on the Medical Staff at the New York University Langone Medical Center and the Bellevue Hospital Center in New York. He completed his D.D.S. degree at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry, a pediatric dentistry residency at Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh and then a Ph.D. in Craniofacial Biology from the University of California at San Fran- cisco. He is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and a Fellow of both the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD) and the International College of Dentists. Moursi received the Merle S. Hunter Leadership Award in 2014, and been selected for the AAPD Leadership and Advanced Leadership Institutes. Moursi has served the AAPD in many capacities, including Academic Trustee-at-large on the Board of Trustees, Liaison to the American Academy of Pediatrics, Regional Consultant on the Medic- aid and CHIP Advisory Committee, Chair of the Global Interactions Task Force, Fellow of the Pediatric Oral Health Research and Policy Center, and Director of the Comprehensive Review Course.

Moursi serves as an examiner for the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland and as a consultant to both the New York State and New York City Departments of Health. He is a former member of the Examination Committee of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He also served as a Consultant and Pediatric Dentistry Review Committee member for the Commission on Dental Accreditation.

Moursi's research focuses on early childhood oral health. He is the author or co-author of over 100 published articles, book chapters and policy briefs. He has been an invited speaker at numerous state, national and international conferences and universities with presentations on variety of topics including Behavior Guidance, Early Childhood Oral Health, and Oral Health for Patients with Special Needs. In addition, he has led teams of NYU faculty and students to provide pediatric dental training, education and care to underserved areas around the world including Tanzania, Nicaragua, Alaska, northern Maine and upstate New York. He also maintains a private practice in New York City.

Scott W. Cashion

VICE PRESIDENT

Dr. Scott Cashion is a 1994 graduate of the University of North Carolina School of Dentistry and finished his Residency and Masters in Pediatric Dentistry there in 1997. He is currently an adjunct faculty member in the Department of Pediatric Dentistry. He is a board-certified pediatric dentist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry. He has been in private practice in Greensboro, North Carolina for over 20 years.

Cashion has served as a leader with the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry (AAPD). He currently serves as the chair of the Pediatric Medicaid/CHIP Advisory committee and is President of the Medicaid/Medicare/CHIP Dental Services Association (MSDA). Cashion served on the Board of Trustees of the AAPD (2008-2011) and was Parliamentarian (2012-2013). In May of 2013 he was awarded the Merle C. Hunter Award for Leadership in the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry.

Cashion currently serves as an ADA Delegate At-Large for the NC Delegation and has been a Delegate or Alternate Delegate since 2009. Cashion is the Immediate Past President of the North Carolina Dental Society Foundation. In 2018 he completed his service on the ADA Council on Advocacy for Access and Prevention (CAAP, formerly CAPIR).

Cashion is past president of the North Carolina Dental Society (2015). He previously served on the Board of Trustees of the North Carolina Dental Society. Cashion is a member of the Guilford County Dental Society and served as president in 2005-2006. He was president of the North Carolina Third District Dental Society in 2004.

Cashion was awarded the North Carolina Dental Society's Commendation Award in 2007. He is a fellow in the International College of Dentists, American College of Dentists and the Pierre Fauchard Academy.

Cashion is involved in the Greensboro Community and served on the Board of Habitat for Humanity, is active in his church and is a member of the Greensboro Sports Council. He is an avid runner and has ran three marathons.

Scott D. Smith

SECRETARY-TREASURER

Scott D. Smith received his D.D.S. from the University of Michigan in 1986, and his MS in pediatric dentistry in 1988. Upon completion of his Graduate and Post-Graduate studies at the University of Michigan, Dr. Smith and his wife Debbie moved to Denver, Colorado, to establish a private practice. He currently has offices in Denver and Centennial, Colorado. In addition to private practice, he is an Adjunct Assistant Clinical Instructor at both the University of Colorado and at the University of Michigan, traveling back to Ann Arbor monthly.

Soon after arriving in Denver, he became involved in the Colorado Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and the Metro Denver Dental Society holding multiple offices with each group. In addition to being a founding member of the Rose Medical Center Cleft Lip and Palate/Craniofacial Anomalies Team, Dr. Smith has contributed to the Bright Futures Program with the American Academy of Pediatrics.

In 1996, Dr. Smith was appointed by the Governor of Colorado to the Colorado State Board of Dental Examiners and served as President of the Board from 2000- 2004. During his tenure on the State Board he also served as an examiner for the Central Regional Dental Testing Service.

As a member of the AAPD, Dr. Smith has served on multiple Councils and Committees including Chair of Annual Session Local Arrangements Denver 2001, Council on Clinical Affairs

Committee on Adolescent Health and the Council on Continuing Education. In June of 2017, he completed a three-year term on the AAPD Board of Trustees. In addition to Council and Committee Work, Dr. Smith has participated in the Leadership Institute at Kellogg and both cohorts of the Advanced Leadership Institute at Wharton.

Outside of his involvement in the AAPD, Dr. & Mrs. Smith enjoy an active Colorado lifestyle that includes skiing, cycling and fly fishing. Additionally, Dr. Smith plays ice hockey in an Adult Hockey League.

James R. Boynton

ACADEMIC TRUSTEE AT LARGE

Dr. James Boynton is Clinical Professor, Pediatric Dentistry Division Head, and Director of the Pediatric Dentistry Residency Program at the University of Michigan School of Dentistry. Dr. Boynton received his dental degree and specialty training at the University of Michigan and has served on the faculty since 2005. Dr. Boynton is a board certified pediatric dentist with an active private practice in Ann Arbor, Michigan. He has co-authored more than 30 publications and three book chapters, is the primary investigator on a HRSA-funded project on improving pre-doctoral dental student clinical experience with young children, and given multiple presentations to local, national, and international audiences. He has served nationally as an item writer/consultant for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, as a consultant/site visitor for the Commission on Dental Accreditation, has chaired the AAPD Council on Pre-doctoral Education and Journal-based Continuing Education Committee, and served as a consultant to State agencies and private law firms.

Jeffrey D. Rhodes

SOUTHWESTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Jeffrey D. Rhodes is a 1984 graduate of Austin College in Sherman, TX. He graduated from Baylor College of Dentistry in 1988 and completed specialty training in pediatric dentistry in 1990. He has completed specialty fellowships at Scottish Rite Hospital for Children and Children's Medical Center of Dallas. While at Baylor College of Dentistry he published research in growth and development of young children's faces. In addition, he has taught dental students at Baylor College of Dentistry, and is now teaching pediatric dental residents at Jordan Valley Community Center in Springfield, MO. His special interests lie in the growth and development of children's smiles. He is passionate about ensuring children receive education on how to have healthy, beautiful smiles for life.

Dr. Rhodes has held numerous leadership roles for the Southwest Society, AAPD, and the Arkansas Society. He served on the SWSPD Board from 1997 through 2017, including a term as President in 2003-2004, and is currently the Public Policy Advocate for Arkansas. Dr. Rhodes is a member of the AAPD's Committee for Special Health Care Needs, a Board Examiner for the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry (ABPD) and a member of the ABPD subcommittee that writes exam questions. He is currently participating in the AAPD Leadership Institute at the Kellogg School of Business, Northwestern University.

Jonathon E. Lee

WESTERN DISTRICT TRUSTEE

Jonathon Everett Lee received his D.D.S. (with Honors) from the University of the Pacific in 1997. He completed his dual specialty certification in Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics at the University of California at Los Angeles School of Dentistry in 2000 and joined his father, Dr. Brian Lee, in private practice.

As one of the few Dual Board Certified Pediatric Dentists and Orthodontists in the country, he enjoys both providing care for the kids and watching them grow up. Because of quality experiences, generations have trusted and enjoyed coming to Dr. Jon--so much so that they return with their kids.

He has served as a member and chair of the AAPD's New Pediatric Dentist Committee. During his service, the committee was able to successfully plan and implement the New Pediatric Dentist Continuing Education program at the Annual Session and launch the New Pediatric Dentist Reception at the Annual Session.

From 2005-2011, Lee served as a Board Director for the California Society of Pediatric Dentistry (CSPD) where he chaired the curriculum review and helped with online continuing education. He served as president of CSPD from 2018-2019. From 2006-2013, he was the AAPD liaison for both California and the Western Society of Pediatric Dentistry (WSPD), serving as president of WSPD from 2011-2012. Since 2014, Lee has served on the Foundation of the College of Diplomates of the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry and from 2017-2019 served as its chair.

Brian D. Hodgson

ABPD DIRECTOR

Brian Hodgson received his dental degree from Marquette University in 1987 and served a three­ year commitment in the US Navy as a general dentist. He then completed the Pediatric Dentistry Residency program at Children's Hospital of Wisconsin (CHW) from 1991-1993, receiving a Certificate in Pediatric Dentistry in 1993. He began working as a full-time Attending Pediatric Dentist at the Pediatric Dentistry Residency program at CHW in July 1993 and transitioned to part-time in 1996. He completed his board certification requirements and became Board Certified by the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry in 2001. In 2003, he accepted an appointment as an Assistant Professor at Marquette University School of Dentistry but still continues to provide didactic instruction to the residents at CHW. In 2011 he received a promotion to Associate Professor with tenure at Marquette where he currently continues in his academic career. He provides numerous continuing education lectures within the state of Wisconsin and has been a presenter at AAPD Annual Meetings.

His private practice experience began in 1996 when he purchased a pediatric private practice in Lake Geneva, WI. In 2008, he sold this practice and continued to work as an independent contractor with his new employer. In 2013 he left this practice and worked as an independent contractor for the Brown County Oral Health Partnership in Green Bay, WI one day per week. He left this practice in 2017 and recently accepted the position of Dental Director of the Gardetto Family Dental Clinic at St. Ann Center for Intergenerational Care, a clinic that serves only adults and children with special health care needs.

He continued his Navy career in the US Navy Reserves in 1993 after completing his pediatric residency. He has served in numerous leadership roles throughout his 30+ years in the Navy culminating in receiving a position in a major Navy Reserve Medicine Command at the Operational Health Support Unit, Portsmouth, VA from December 2014 through November 2016.

In 2010 he began serving as a consultant to the American Board of Pediatric Dentistry, assisting in the oral board examination activities. In 2015, he became a member of the Oral Clinical Examination Committee of the ABPD, where he continues to serve today as the OCE Part A Leader.

About the American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry

The American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry is the recognized authority on children's oral health. As advocates for children's oral health, the AAPD promotes evidence-based policies and clinical recommendations; educates and informs policymakers, parents and guardians, and other health care professionals; fosters research; and provides continuing professional education for pediatric dentists and general dentists who treat children. Founded in 1947, the AAPD is a not for-profit professional membership association representing the specialty of pediatric dentistry. Its 10,800 members provide primary care and comprehensive dental specialty treatments for infants, children, adolescents and individuals with special health care needs. For further information, visit the AAPD website at http://www.aapd.org http://www.aapd.org/or the AAPD's consumer website at http://www.mychildrensteeth.org.

