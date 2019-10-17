AAPEX 2019 to Advocate for Consumer Access and Control of Vehicle Data

This data monopoly could cost consumers money as car data is important for maintenance and repair. It could restrict where consumers take their cars for service, resulting in more expensive and less convenient options.

AAPEX, which represents the $1 trillion global automotive aftermarket industry, is advocating for consumers to have access to and control of their car data during the 2019 event, Nov. 5 – Nov. 7, at the Sands Expo, Las Vegas.

The Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice.™ national consumer education campaign will be spotlighted to help service professionals ensure customers are aware of car data facts. Studies show that 71% of consumers assume they have direct access to their vehicle's data.

As part of AAPEX, Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. will host a panel discussion on vehicle data, the connected car and protecting consumer choice.

The Technology of Tomorrow section, booth 31021, will demonstrate implementation of recently approved international standards, showing that direct, local access to vehicle data can be secure, safe and authorized by vehicle owners.

In addition, Parts Plus and Your Car. Your Data. Your Choice. will present Clay Millican, six-time Top Fuel World Champion. Millican will invite attendees to take photos with him and his dragster, and encourage them to sign the Change.org vehicle data access and control petition.

All attendees are asked to sign the petition at AAPEX or at yourcaryourdata.org.

Approximately 2,500 exhibitors at AAPEX will showcase products that keep the world's 1.3 billion vehicles on the road. More than 48,000 targeted buyers are expected to attend. Approximately 162,000 automotive aftermarket professionals from 126 countries are projected to be in Las Vegas during AAPEX and the SEMA Show.

AAPEX is a trade-only event and closed to the public.

AAPEX is co-owned by the Auto Care Association and the Automotive Aftermarket Suppliers Association (AASA), the light vehicle aftermarket division of the Motor & Equipment Manufacturers Association (MEMA).

SOURCE AAPEX

Related Links

https://www.aapexshow.com

